- The US Dollar Index continues its climb, currently trading above 104.000, driven by robust US Treasury bond yields.
- A third consecutive daily close above the 200-day EMA could solidify a bullish outlook, putting 105.000 within reach.
- Downside risks persist, with a potential fall towards 103.000 if the DXY drops below the 200-day EMA.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures a basket of six currencies against the US Dollar (USD), extended its rally to four consecutive days, distances from the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 103.743, claimed on May 24, underpinned by high US Treasury bond yields. At the time of writing, the DXY is trading hands at 104.211, gaining 0.31%, with bulls eyeing the 105.000 mark.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Technical outlook
On Wednesday, I wrote, “The US Dollar Index is neutral to bullish biased, but it could cement its bias as bullish once the DXY achieves a decisive break above the 200-day EMA.” For two consecutive days, the DXY stays above the latter suggesting that bulls are gathering momentum. Nevertheless, a third daily close above the 200-day EMA could cement the bias as bullish, and with the double-bottom in play, the 105.000 is up for grabs.
If the US Dollar Index claims the year-to-date (YTD) high of 105.883, that will validate the double-bottom chart pattern, but the buck must surpass crucial resistance levels on its uptrend. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in bullish territory, with some room before hitting overbought levels, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) suggests that buyers are in charge.
If the DXY reclaims 104.000, the next resistance level to test would be the March 15 daily high of 105.103. Break above, and the DXY will have a clear run toward testing an eight-month-old resistance trendline around the 105.300-600 area, ahead of piercing the YTD high at 105.883
Downside risks for the DXY remain below the 200-day EMA, which could send the greenback sliding towards the 100-day EMA at 103.212. A clear break will send the DXY toward the May 22 swing low of 102.964, slightly below the 103.000 mark.
US Dollar Index Price Action – Daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|103.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.29
|Daily SMA50
|102.28
|Daily SMA100
|102.87
|Daily SMA200
|105.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.92
|Previous Daily Low
|103.36
|Previous Weekly High
|103.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.2
|Previous Monthly High
|103.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
