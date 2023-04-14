US Dollar Index: Could a double bottom at the weekly chart drive the DXY to 111.000?

- The US Dollar Index found bids at around the YTD lows at 100.788.
- USD bulls must retake 104.000 to challenge YTD high at 105.883 and maintain a double-bottom approach.
- Contrarily, USD bears must reclaim 100.788 to test the 200-week EMA at around 99.117.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a basket of six currencies against a basket of peers, snaps three days of straight losses and climbs 0.56% as the New York session ends. At the time of writing, the DXY exchanges hand at 101.570 as a bullish engulfing candle pattern emerges in the daily chart.
US Dollar Index Price Action
From a weekly chart perspective, the US Dollar Index remains upward biased. The DXY’s fall from around September 2022 highs at 114.728 towards 2023 lows of 100.788 bottomed around the latter, depicting a double bottom formation. Furthermore, the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) sits comfortably at around 99.117. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bearish territory, but in the recent dip, the RSI is bottoming higher than the prior’s through. The Rate of Change (RoC) also displays that selling pressure is waning, which could pave the way for further upside.
Upside risks in the DXY lie at the confluence of the 50 and 20-week EMAs, around 103.893-103.930. The break above will expose the 2023 high at 105.883, the last peak, before clearing the way toward 111.000, the double-bottom initial target.
Conversely, the US Dollar Index’s first support would be 100.788. A dip below, and nothing would be in the way toward the 200-week EMA at 99.117.
US Dollar Index Weekly Chart
USD Dollar Index Technical Levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|101.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.41
|Daily SMA50
|103.49
|Daily SMA100
|103.57
|Daily SMA200
|106.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.6
|Previous Daily Low
|100.85
|Previous Weekly High
|103.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.41
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits lows under 1.1000 as US Dollar surges
EUR/USD extended the correction on Friday and bottomed at 1.0971, the lowest level in two days amid a rally of the US Dollar. US data and comments from Fed officials triggered a correction of the Greenback across the board.
GBP/USD extends slide to the 1.2400 area
GBP/USD retreated further during the American session and hit fresh daily lows under 1.2400. Risk aversion and higher US yields weighed on the pair, that after Friday’s slide, is about to end the week flat.
Gold hits fresh daily lows under $2,000
Gold price turned south and declined to $1,992, hitting the lowest level in three days. In the rebounded, climbing back above $2,000 on a volatile Friday amid a revival of the US Dollar.
Chainlink price rising by 8% in 24 hours, triggers profit-taking
Chainlink price broke out of its multi-week barrier during the intra-day trading hours on April 14. With multiple altcoins breaking out this week thanks to Bitcoin and Ethereum’s lead, it seems like profits might be on the way.
The Week Ahead - UK CPI and wages, China Q1 GDP, Tesla and Netflix earnings
UK inflation will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday with the CPI for March. Other key events to watch out include China’s first-quarter GDP print, due out on Tuesday, and earnings from big names including Tesla, Netflix, easyJet and Goldman Sachs.