US Dollar Index consolidates near 104.30 with focus on US Q2 GDP, core PCE Inflation

The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades in a tight range near 104.30 in Thursday’s European session. The US Dollar (USD) stays quiet as investors await the United States (US) Q2 flash Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The GDP data will indicate the current status of the economy’s health.

According to the estimates, the US economy expanded at a faster pace of 2% from the former reading of 1.4%, on an annualized basis, which is above Fed’s forecast of 1.8% non-inflationary growth. Investors will also focus on the GDP Price Index, which will indicate a change in the prices of goods and services produced. The GDP Price Index is estimated to have decelerated to 2.6% from the prior release of 3.1%. This would diminish fears of inflation remaining persistent.

Alongwith GDP numbers, investors will also focus on the US Durable Goods Orders for June. New Orders for Durable Goods is expected to have increased by 0.3% from 0.1% in May.

Meanwhile, the major trigger for the US Dollar will be the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will be published on Friday. The core PCE inflation, a Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation tool, is estimated to have decelerated to 2.5% from May’s figure of 2.6%, with the monthly figure growing steadily by 0.1%. The scenario of expected or higher decline in inflationary pressures would cement expectations of Fed rate cuts in September. On the contrary, soft numbers will weaken the same.

The market sentiment remains risk-averse amid deepening uncertainty over US presidential elections. S&P 500 futures have surrendered gains posted in Asian trading hours. 10-year US Treasury yields tumble to 4.24%.