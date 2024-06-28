US Dollar Index climbs to fresh two-month top ahead of the key US PCE data

- DXY regains positive traction amid some repositioning ahead of the US PCE Price Index.
- The recent hawkish comments by Fed officials back the case for one rate cut this year.
- Hence, the crucial inflation data will play a key role in driving the USD in the near term.
The US Dollar (USD) attracts fresh buyers following the previous day's softer US macro data-inspired downfall and climbs to a fresh two-month peak during the Asian session on Friday. The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, is currently placed just above the 106.00 mark, up 0.15% for the day, as traders look to the crucial US inflation data for some meaningful impetus.
The Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred inflation measure – the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index – will be released later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. A lower-than-expected PCE deflator or a number that is in line with market expectations will back the case for two rate cuts by the Fed this year, which, in turn, could weaken the USD. Meanwhile, any upward surprise should push back the expected timing for the first Fed cut and trigger a fresh leg up for the buck.
Heading into the key data risk, the recent comments from a slew of influential FOMC members suggested that the US central bank is in no rush to start its rate-cutting cycle. In fact, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Thursday that we are not at a point yet to consider a rate cut as the upside risks to inflation persist. Moreover, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted that inflation remains a chief concern and that the central bank wants to be absolutely certain that inflation will return to 2% before an initial cut.
This overshadowed Thursday’s unimpressive US data, which indicated that growth momentum in the world's largest economy is moderating. Hence, Friday's release of the US PCE data will drive expectations about the Fed's future policy decisions, which, in turn, should drive the Greenback in the near term. Meanwhile, the first US presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump failed to provide any impetus to the USD, which remains on track to end in the green for the fourth straight week.
Economic Indicator
Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Price changes may cause consumers to switch from buying one good to another and the PCE Deflator can account for such substitutions. This makes it the preferred measure of inflation for the Federal Reserve. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 28, 2024 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.6%
Previous: 2.7%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
USD/JPY hits 161.00 for first time in 38 years, Japan's intervention risks loom
USD/JPY resumes its uptrend and hits a fresh 38-year high above 161.00 in the Asian session on Friday. The pair regained upside traction after hotter-than-expected Japanese CPI data. Markets see limited reaction to the first US Presidential election debate, as US PCE is eyed.
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6600 as US Dollar rebounds ahead of PCE data
AUD/USD is falling back toward 0.6600 in the Asian session on Friday. The US Dollar has found its feet, tracking the renewed USD/JPY strength, weighing negatively on the pair. Investors turn cautious ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
Gold price drifts lower ahead of US PCE Price Index, holds above $2,300 mark
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong bounce from a two-week low. Fed rate cut uncertainty helps limit the USD corrective slide and caps gains for the metal. Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key US PCE Price Index.
SOL and AVAX see gains amid corrections looming due to FOMO
Solana and Avalanche have rallied by 9% and 7%, respectively, on Thursday following a slight recovery across the crypto market. However, Santiment data reveals FOMO as the major force behind SOL's rise, while AVAX has had little influence from FOMO on its price.
Friday calendar stacked with first-tier data
Key standouts on Friday’s calendar come from German import prices, UK GDP, German unemployment, Canada GDP, US core PCE, personal income, personal spending, Michigan sentiment, Chicago PMIs, and Fedspeak.