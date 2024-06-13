- The US Dollar trades higher, with markets starting to label the Fed meeting as hawkish.
- Powell kept his cards close to his chest, not committing to any path for interest rates.
- The US Dollar index ticks up in that 30-day range between 104.00 and 105.50.
The US Dollar (USD) trades overall in the green against most peers on Thursday, making the US Dollar Index (DXY) trade in the green near 105.00. The devaluation of the Greenback seen on Wednesday after the disinflationary Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers got partially erased by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate decision and its dot plot. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members only see reason for one rate cut in 2024, and four in 2025, while markets were expecting two rate cuts for this year.
Fed Chairman Powell left markets rather clueless as he didn’t commit to any path for interest rates.. This means markets are likely to respond to upcoming data, and with the Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers on the docket, together with the weekly Jobless Claims, any soft number will be enough to trigger US Dollar easing. Similarly, upbeat economic data points will move the needle in favour of a stronger Greenback, making it a bumpy ride until that possible first interest-rate cut in September.
Daily digest market movers: Devil in the detail
- At 12:30 GMT, the weekly Jobless Claims and the Producer Price Index numbers will be released:
- Weekly jobless claims for the last week of May:
- Initial claims are expected to subside a little to 225,000 from 229,000.
- Continuing Jobless Claims should pick up to 1.800 million from 1.792 million.
- May’s Producer Price Index numbers:
- Monthly headline PPI is seen advancing by a marginal 0.1%, easing from the 0.5% increase seen in April. On year, headline PPI is seen rising to 2.5% from 2.2% .
- Monthly core PPI should ease as well to 0.3% from 0.5%. Yearly core PPI should remain stable at 2.4%.
- Weekly jobless claims for the last week of May:
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will be the first Fed speaker to come out of the blackout period that takes place during a Fed rate decision. Williams will participate in a moderated discussion at around 16:00 GMT with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the Economic Club of New York.
- Equities do not like to be left behind clueless by the Fed, with both Asian and European indexes trading in the red. US futures are up though, with a small exception for the Dow Jones Industrial Index.
- The CME FedWatch Tool shows a 38.5% chance of Fed interest rate at the current level in September. Odds for a 25-basis-points rate cut stand at 56.7%, while a very slim 4.8% chance is priced in for a 50-basis-points rate cut.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note slides to the lowest level for this month, near 4.31%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: This could go either way
The US Dollar Index (DXY) faces the consequences of an eventful Wednesday that brought a disinflationary inflation report and a Fed rate decision that clouded the outlook. With the Fed not committing to any plan ahead, any softer data point this summer will contribute to a further easing for the Greenback. In case US data keeps easing, a weaker USD can be expected in the next few months.
On the upside, no big changes to the levels traders need to watch out for. The first is 105.52, a level that held during most of April. The next level to watch is 105.88, which triggered a rejection at the start of May and will likely play its role as resistance again. Further up, the biggest challenge remains at 106.51, the year-to-date high from April 16.
On the downside, the trifecta of Simple Moving Averages (SMA) is still playing support. First, and very close, is the 55-day SMA at 105.07. A touch lower, near 104.48, both the 100-day and the 200-day SMA are forming a double layer of protection to support any declines. Should this area be broken, look for 104.00 to salvage the situation.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is holding steady near 1.0800 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair trades with caution amid a risk-off market mood and broad US Dollar recovery. Focus shifts to US PPI data.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2800, US PPI data in focus
GBP/USD has recovered losses to trade near 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. Despite a risk-aversion market environment and the overnight strength in the US Dollar, the pair seems resilient heading into the US PPI inflation data.
Gold price faces some selling pressure amid hawkish Fed, modest USD strength
Gold price meets with a fresh supply during the early European session on Thursday and for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to a fresh weekly peak, around the $2,341-2,342 region touched the previous day.
GMT price poised for a 10% rally as technical indicators signal bullish momentum
GMT price surged beyond the confines of its downward channel pattern, buoyed by a bullish divergence indicated by both the Relative Strength Index and the Awesome Oscillator, potentially paving the way for an upward rally.
Risk on as Fed, US CPI renews reflation appetite
The Fed's dot plot plotted one rate cut for 2024, down from three in March and the Fed revised its inflation forecasts higher. But the Fed’s announcement didn’t get more hawkish than this because the distribution of the dots was much narrower than in March.