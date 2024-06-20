- The US Dollar barely gets to hold earlier gains with Housing data missing estimates again.
- Jobless Claims again a miss on estimates on both fronts.
- The US Dollar index trims gains and falls back below 105.50
The US Dollar (USD) is seeing its earlier gains from the ASIAPAC session being trimmed back after softer Jobless Claims data and even worse Housing data. Another data point from the Housing Sector that is pointing to easing or softening in the sector. Add in there the uprise in Continuing Claims, where rather a decline was expected, and again the US Dollar is not really convincing here in terms of performing data.
On the US economic data front, only the US Federal Reserve speakers ahead. Although not that much is expected because recent messages were already quite hawkish. How much more hawkishness can you add? There is a limit and looks that that limit has been reached; with markets being fed up receiving the same hawkish message for weeks from Fed officials.
Daily digest market movers: Housing data again missing estimates
- An eventful Asia-Pacific session triggered substantial moves in the Forex space:
- The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has let loose its daily fixing, weakening to a fresh low for 2024 against the US Dollar.
- The New Zealand Dollar (NZD/USD) advanced substantially against the Greenback after the country’s economy expanded by 0.2% in the first quarter, which means the country is out of its brief technical recession.
- Asian equities rolled over with concerns that the Chinese economy might be doing worse than markets anticipated, seeing the actions from the PBoC to devalue its currency.
- A big batch of data was released at 12:30 GMT:
- May’s Building Permits and Housing Starts:
- Building Permits misses estimates and fell back from 1.44 million to 1.386 million.
- Housing Starts also declined, missing upbeat estimates, by heading from 1.352 million to 1.277 million.
- Weekly Jobless Claims:
- Initial Claims went from a revised 243,000 to 238,000.
- Continuing Claims jumped from 1.813 million to 1.828 million people out of a job.
- The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for June missed the mark as well and came in at 1.3, coming from 4.5 and missing the consensus of 5.
- Two US Federal Reserve Speakers to look out for was well this Thursday:
- At 12:45 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a fireside chat as part of the Michigan Bankers Association Annual Conference.
- Near 20:00 GMT, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in a conversation and Q&A session about the economic outlook at the Richmond Risk Management Association.
- Equities are still in good tone to snap the negativeness from the Asian trading session. European equities are holding on to gains while US futures are up near 0.50% ahead of the US opening bell.
- The CME Fedwatch futures for September are further backing in a rate cut, with odds now standing at 59.5% for a 25 basis point cut. A rate pause stands at a 34.1% chance, while a 50-basis-point rate cut has a slim 6.4% possibility.
- The US 10-year benchmark rate is trading at 4.26%, ticking up from the 4.24% earlier this Thursday.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Again data unable to confirm
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is putting up a heavy fight, with a bit of a thank you to the Asian uncertainty after the PBoC let loose its stronger Yuan fixing. With concerns growing that there might be something brewing in China with more monetary policy coming in, some slumbering support for the DXY could linger on and limit any substantial downturns.
On the upside, there are no big changes to the levels traders need to watch out for. The first is 105.52, a barrier that held during most of April. The next level to watch is 105.88, which triggered a rejection at the start of May and will likely play its role as resistance again. Further up, the biggest challenge remains at 106.51, the year-to-date high from April 16.
On the downside, the trifecta of Simple Moving Averages (SMA) is still playing as support. First is the 55-day SMA at 105.14, safeguarding the 105.00 figure. A touch lower, near 104.61 and 104.48, both the 100-day and the 200-day SMA are forming a double layer of protection to support any declines. Should this area be broken, look for 104.00 to salvage the situation.
Banking crisis FAQs
The Banking Crisis of March 2023 occurred when three US-based banks with heavy exposure to the tech-sector and crypto suffered a spike in withdrawals that revealed severe weaknesses in their balance sheets, resulting in their insolvency. The most high profile of the banks was California-based Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) which experienced a surge in withdrawal requests due to a combination of customers fearing fallout from the FTX debacle, and substantially higher returns being offered elsewhere.
In order to fulfill the redemptions, Silicon Valley Bank had to sell its holdings of predominantly US Treasury bonds. Due to the rise in interest rates caused by the Federal Reserve’s rapid tightening measures, however, Treasury bonds had substantially fallen in value. The news that SVB had taken a $1.8B loss from the sale of its bonds triggered a panic and precipitated a full scale run on the bank that ended with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) having to take it over.The crisis spread to San-Francisco-based First Republic which ended up being rescued by a coordinated effort from a group of large US banks. On March 19, Credit Suisse in Switzerland fell foul after several years of poor performance and had to be taken over by UBS.
The Banking Crisis was negative for the US Dollar (USD) because it changed expectations about the future course of interest rates. Prior to the crisis investors had expected the Federal Reserve (Fed) to continue raising interest rates to combat persistently high inflation, however, once it became clear how much stress this was placing on the banking sector by devaluing bank holdings of US Treasury bonds, the expectation was the Fed would pause or even reverse its policy trajectory. Since higher interest rates are positive for the US Dollar, it fell as it discounted the possibility of a policy pivot.
The Banking Crisis was a bullish event for Gold. Firstly it benefited from demand due to its status as a safe-haven asset. Secondly, it led to investors expecting the Federal Reserve (Fed) to pause its aggressive rate-hiking policy, out of fear of the impact on the financial stability of the banking system – lower interest rate expectations reduced the opportunity cost of holding Gold. Thirdly, Gold, which is priced in US Dollars (XAU/USD), rose in value because the US Dollar weakened.
