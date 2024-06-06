- The US Dollar falls further after ECB's hawkish rate cut.
- Markets also see weekly Jobless Claims tick up
- The US Dollar Index barely above 104.00 after paring gains on Wednesday.
The US Dollar (USD) edges lower on Thursday as markets see the the European Central Bank (ECB) issuing a policy rate cut by 25 basis points, though making it a hawkish one by not committing to any next moves. The ECB has thus made its first rate cut after its hiking cycle started post-pandemic to tame inflation, with traders looking for clues on what this could mean for the US, the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Greenback. Normally a rate cut would mean devaluation for the local currency, in this for the Euro, though a 'one-and-done' message could form a knee jerk reaction in the markets and be perceived as very hawkish.
On the economic front, besides the ECB meeting, weekly US Jobless Claims are on the forefront ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls number on Friday. Traders are having difficulties digesting data from the US that point to diverging conclusions after strong Services Purchasing Managers Index numbers (PMI) on Wednesday defied the downbeat Manufacturing data released on Monday. The Challenger Job Cuts report for May might shed some light on how labor demand is holding up.
Daily digest market movers: Lagarde taking the stage
- The Challenger Job Cuts report for May, came in at 63,816 against 64,789 previous.
- At 12:15 GMT, the European Central Bank has made its 25 basis point cut, putting its monetary policy rate from 4% to 3.75%.
- While markets were still digesting the ECB rate decision, nearly all US data points for this Thursday were released:
- Initial Jobless Claims jumped from 221,000 to 229,000. Continuing Claims ticked up as well from 1.790 million to 1.792 million.
- Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $99.4 billion in March and saw a marginal move in April to $99.2 billion. Goods and Services went from a deficit by $68.6 billion to $74.6 billion.
- Nonfarm Productivity in the first quarter grew by 0.2%, slower than the 0.3% seen in the previous quarter.
- At 12:45 GMT, ECB President Christine Lagarde will comment on the rate decision. Fresh projections on growth and inflation will be released as well.
- Equities are in the green in Europe across the board, welcoming the 25 basis point rate cut. US futures are still looking for direction.
- According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, Fed Fund futures pricing data suggests a 31.4% chance for keeping rates unchanged in September, against a 56.8% chance for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut and a 11.3% chance for an even 50 bps rate cut. An interest rate hike is no longer considered an option. For the upcoming meeting on June 12, futures are fully pricing that rates will remain at current levels.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.31%, near the fresh monthly low from Wednesday at 4.27%.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: How a rate cut can hurt the Greenback
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is set to move, and the bias is to the downside. The main driver will come from comments from the ECB as – although a rate cut is priced in – this does not mean that substantial US Dollar strength might emerge. Should the ECB remain at its stance of being data dependent and push back against odds for another cut in July or September, markets might push the Euro higher, and therefore see the Greenback devalue further.
On the upside, the DXY first faces double resistance in the form of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.43 and the 100-day SMA at 104.42. Next up, the pivotal level near 104.60 comes into play. For now, the topside is forming around 105.00, with the 55-day SMA coinciding with this round number and the peak from recent weeks at 105.12.
On the downside, the 104.00 big figure looks to be holding. Once through there, another decline to 103.50 and even 103.00 are the levels to watch. With the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still not oversold, more downsides are still under consideration.
Risk sentiment FAQs
In the world of financial jargon the two widely used terms “risk-on” and “risk off'' refer to the level of risk that investors are willing to stomach during the period referenced. In a “risk-on” market, investors are optimistic about the future and more willing to buy risky assets. In a “risk-off” market investors start to ‘play it safe’ because they are worried about the future, and therefore buy less risky assets that are more certain of bringing a return, even if it is relatively modest.
Typically, during periods of “risk-on”, stock markets will rise, most commodities – except Gold – will also gain in value, since they benefit from a positive growth outlook. The currencies of nations that are heavy commodity exporters strengthen because of increased demand, and Cryptocurrencies rise. In a “risk-off” market, Bonds go up – especially major government Bonds – Gold shines, and safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc and US Dollar all benefit.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), the Canadian Dollar (CAD), the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) and minor FX like the Ruble (RUB) and the South African Rand (ZAR), all tend to rise in markets that are “risk-on”. This is because the economies of these currencies are heavily reliant on commodity exports for growth, and commodities tend to rise in price during risk-on periods. This is because investors foresee greater demand for raw materials in the future due to heightened economic activity.
The major currencies that tend to rise during periods of “risk-off” are the US Dollar (USD), the Japanese Yen (JPY) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The US Dollar, because it is the world’s reserve currency, and because in times of crisis investors buy US government debt, which is seen as safe because the largest economy in the world is unlikely to default. The Yen, from increased demand for Japanese government bonds, because a high proportion are held by domestic investors who are unlikely to dump them – even in a crisis. The Swiss Franc, because strict Swiss banking laws offer investors enhanced capital protection.
