US coronavirus update: Deaths top 45,000, doubling in little over a week – Reuters tally

As per the latest Reuters tally of the coronavirus (COVID-19) fatalities in the US, deaths topped 45,000 on Tuesday doubling in a little over a week as cases climbed to over 800,000.

Key quotes

Deaths increased by more than 2,600 on Tuesday alone with a few states yet to report. U.S. cases were at 809,000, up 23,000. New reported U.S. cases to appear to be slowing this week, rising by less than 30,000 a day for the past three days. The United States had a record of 35,392 cases on April 4.

FX implications

Considering the other positive news from the US, the latest coronavirus data fail to defy the fresh pullback in the market’s risk-tone. While portraying the risks, S&P 500 Futures part ways from the Wall Street’s performance on Tuesday as it gains 0.30% to 2,743 by the press time of Wednesday’s pre-Tokyo open session.