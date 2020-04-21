US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Looking at all options on energy independence

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently crossed wires, via Reuters, while saying to check all available options to ensure energy independence. The Trump administration member also said that the latest coronavirus bill might be the last tranche of money for small businesses.

I think this will be the last tranche of money for small businesses but more could be added in the future.

It is premature to say how much Phase 4 of relief will cost.

Broadband, infrastructure important for Phase 4 relief.

Looking at all options on energy independence

Negative oil trading was pretty extraordinary.

Over one million companies with less than 10 workers getting loans.

The intent for the loan program not for big companies.