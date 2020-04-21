US President Trump: 20 states moving along pretty quickly towards reopening

During his daily coronavirus (COVID-19) taskforce briefings, US President Donald Trump struck a positive tone while suggesting that 20 US states are moving pretty quickly towards reopening.

20 states moving along pretty quickly towards reopening.

Urge House to pass the latest coronavirus relief bill.

Immigration pause to be in effect for 60 days.

Executive order on immigration is being written now, may sign on Wednesday.

Do not know (when asked about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health.

will only apply to those seeking certain green cards - not to everyone.

By pausing immigration, we will help unemployed Americans.

It would be wrong to be 'replaced' by immigrants.

We want to protect our US workers.

Had very productive meeting eith NY Governor Cuomo, talked about how to double statewide testing in next few weeks.