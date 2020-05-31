US-China tensions set to worsen as moderates lose out to hardliners – SCMP

The South China Morning Post has picked up on the escalating tensions between the US and China.
In an article published over the weekend, it stated that:
US-China tensions set to worsen as moderates lose out to hardliners, observers say.
Chinese groups calling for more ‘fighting spirit’ are getting the upper hand on those who favour calm and cooperation, government adviser says.
Lead paragraphs
From Hong Kong to Covid-19, trade to the South China Sea, Beijing and Washington are clashing on a growing number of fronts and in an increasingly aggressive way.
Moderates who favour dialogue and cooperation as a way to resolve China’s disputes with the United States are losing ground to hardline groups bent on taking the fight to Washington, according to political insiders and observers.
“There are two camps in China,” said a former state official who now serves as a government adviser and asked not to be named.
“One is stressing the combat spirit, the other is trying to relieve tensions. And the former has the upper hand.”
Relations between China and the US are under intense pressure. After Beijing moved to introduce a national security law for Hong Kong, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington would begin eliminating the special policy exemptions it grants the city, as it no longer considers it autonomous from mainland China.
Key notes
-
US Pres. Trump: Will take steps to sanction Hong Kong officials involved in eroding of autonomy
-
US Pres. Trump reportedly won't announce additional tariffs on China
-
China: NBS Manufacturing PMI edges lower to 50.6 in May, remains in expansion territory
Market implications
This week will be very important for AUD while a whirlwind of geopolitical headlines are expected to run the show. For AUD/USD technical analysis, see here: Chart of the Day: AUD/USD is at make-or-break resistance, 0.6400 or 0.6820.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls attack 0.6700 ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6660 at the start of Monday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair seems to pay a little heed to the weekend developments while beginning the June month mostly only the same front where it ended the May.
USD/JPY: Mildly heavy below 108.00 as US-China tussle intensifies
USD/JPY drops from Friday’s close amid fresh risk aversion. The yen seems to portray the market’s fear of escalating tension between the US and China despite the former’s President Donald Trump stepped back from any sanctions on the later during the recent speech.
Revoking Hong Kong’s special status
In a further escalation of US-China tensions, President Trump revoked Hong Kong's (HK) "Special Status" as revealed in a speech on Friday. What does this mean? At this stage there is scant detail to go on.
Gold: The coming week's key macroeconomic events to keep an eye on
The troy ounce of the precious metal advanced to a fresh daily high of $1,733 during the early trading hours of the American session but struggled to preserve its momentum. On Monday, the IHS Markit will release the final reading of May Manufacturing PMI data for many countries.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.