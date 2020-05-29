US Pres. Trump reportedly won't announce additional tariffs on China

According to several news outlets, US President Donald Trump won't announce any changes to the Phase-one trade deal with China. Trump is not expected to introduce additional tariffs either.

Market reaction

Risk sentiment improved modestly on this headline but investors remain cautious while waiting for President Trump to host the news conference, that was supposed to start at 1800 GMT. As of writing, the Nasdaq Composite was gaining 0.58% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.17% and 0.52%, respectively.