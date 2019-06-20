US and China trade teams to meet next Tuesday in Osaka - SCMP

China, US trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as next Tuesday.

Negotiators have not talked in the six weeks since the talks collapsed.

The Osaka summit is intended to pull US-China ties away from brinkmanship that has dragged relations to the lowest point in decades and the South China Morning Post (SCMP) is reporting that China and U.S. trade teams may meet in Osaka as early as next Tuesday. The SCMP report that top negotiators are set to speak on the phone ahead of the trip.

"US and Chinese trade negotiators are scrambling to put a plan together, as they look to ease trade tensions ahead of President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump’s meeting in Osaka next week. Negotiating teams, led by United States trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the US side and Vice-Premier Liu He on the Chinese side, are expected to meet in Osaka as early as Tuesday, three days before the start the G20 leaders’ summit, to prepare for the high-stakes Xi-Trump meeting, according to a source who was briefed on the situation, but who declined to be named,"

The SCMP article reads.

FX implications

The Australian Dollar trades as a proxy to what goes down in China town and is likely to benefit should market sentiment favour a positive outcome from the G20 meetings between Xi and Trump.