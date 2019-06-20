AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie spikes to 6-day high above 0.6900 on USD weakness

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • AUD/USD is recovering after seeing intense selling in the last weeks.
  • The level to beat for bulls is at 0.6930 resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

The US Dollar is weakening across the board on the back of dovish comments from the Fed

AUD/USD daily chart

AUD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is rebounding sharply above the 0.6900 figure.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

The Aussie made a sharp recovery as it now challenging the 100 and 200 SMAs near 0.6939 resistance which is a cluster of technical levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


AUD/USD 30-minute chart

AUD/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. A sustained break above 0.6930 can send the Aussie to 0.6960, the next main resistance according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Support is at 0.6915 and 0.6900 figure.

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6925
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 0.688
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.693
Daily SMA50 0.6988
Daily SMA100 0.7051
Daily SMA200 0.7111
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.691
Previous Daily Low 0.6854
Previous Weekly High 0.7009
Previous Weekly Low 0.6861
Previous Monthly High 0.7062
Previous Monthly Low 0.6862
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6889
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6876
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6853
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6826
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6798
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6937
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6964

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision

EUR/USD extends its gains toward 1.1300 after the dovish Fed decision

EUR/USD has extended its gains after the Fed opened the door to cutting interest rates, stating that uncertainties have increased. Markets are awaiting EU leaders to divvy up top jobs.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement

GBP/USD falls after the dovish BOE statement

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2700. after the BOE downgraded Q2 forecasts, noting downside risks have increased. Boris Johnson won the fourth round of the Conservative Contest in which Sajid Javid was eliminated.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Remains vulnerable, bears likely to target levels below 107.00 handle

USD/JPY: Remains vulnerable, bears likely to target levels below 107.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair finally broke down of its recent consolidative trading range, held over the past one week or so and tumbled to its lowest level since the early-Jan. flash crash. 

USD/JPY News

Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day

Gold fluctuates near multi-year highs above $1380, adds more than $20 on the day

With major central banks adopting a more cautious tone with regards to the economic outlook and hinting at rate cuts this week, gold became an investor favourite and the troy ounce of the precious metal rose more than $50 since the start of the week to touch its highest level since September 2013 at $1393.27.

Gold News

FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?

FOMC: Prelude to a rate cut?

The Federal Reserve added little new to its policy prescript in Wednesday’s FOMC statement and economic projections and with the anticipation for a July rate cut long priced into market levels the reaction was decidedly uninvolved.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location