Upside momentum in NZD seen running out of steam – UOB

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the Kiwi Dollar could be losing some upside traction.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “NZD traded between 0.6399 and 0.6450 yesterday, wider than our expected 0.6400/0.6440 range. The underlying tone has weakened and the risk for today is tilted to the downside. From here, barring a move above 0.6435, NZD is expected to decline to 0.6385. For today, the major 0.6365 support is likely out of reach”.

Next 1-3 weeks: “While NZD finally touched the 0.6450 level that was first indicated on Monday (09 Sep, spot at 0.6425) yesterday, it retreated quickly and ended the day just above the low. Upward momentum has waned considerably and the odds for further NZD strength above 0.6450 have diminished. However, only a break of 0.6365 (no change in strong support level) would indicate that the recovery that started last week has run its course”.