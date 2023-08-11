- United Kingdom’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to show no growth in Q2 2023.
- Bank of England expects the UK GDP to expand by 0.5% this year.
- Pound Sterling could resume a downtrend on weak UK growth figures.
The United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the first release of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of the year on Friday, August 11, which is expected to remain stuck.
At its August policy meeting, the Bank of England (BoE) did not forecast a recession for the United Kingdom while raising rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25%. The BoE’s non-committal stance on the future interest rate path disappointed Pound Sterling bulls.
Will the preliminary release of the UK second quarter Gross Domestic Product help reinforce buying interest around the Pound Sterling?
What to expect in the next UK GDP report?
The British economy grew minimally by 0.1% in the first quarter of this year matching the preliminary estimate. For the second quarter, the United Kingdom GDP is seen showing no growth on a quarterly basis. Annually, the UK economy is seen expanding 0.2% in Q1, at the same pace as seen in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the June month GDP is expected to increase by 0.2%, having contracted 0.1% in May.
The central bank revised its economic growth forecasts last week, now predicting that the UK economy to post a modest growth of 0.1% in Q2 2023 against the June forecasts of no growth. The Bank expects the economy to expand 0.5% this year vs. a 0.25% expansion seen in the previous projections.
Speaking at the post-meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said "economy is more resilient, I would not use words like 'pain' to describe policy impact." "We hope we can deliver the path we expect with no recession, we will have to see, Bailey added.
Meanwhile, the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said in its main forecast on Wednesday that the UK economy will avoid a recession in 2023 but there is still a "60 percent risk" of a recession at the end of 2024.
Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected Britain's economy to grow 0.4% this year and 1.0% in 2024.
When will the UK Gross Domestic Product report be released and how could it affect GBP/USD?
The Office for National Statistics will publish the UK GDP data at 06:00 GMT on Friday, August 11. Heading toward the high-impact economic release from the United Kingdom, the market’s positioning shows that the BoE's key interest rate could peak below 5.70% by March, only a small change from expectations in the run-up to the August policy meeting but down from above 6.0% just a month ago.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is struggling below the 1.2800 round level against the US Dollar, holding its corrective decline from 15-month highs of 1.3142 set last month. Increased bets for a Fed rate hike pause against more tightening expected from the BoE are helping keep the GBP/USD pair somewhat afloat.
A stronger-than-expected GDP print is likely to rekindle the hawkish BoE interest rate outlook, triggering a fresh upswing in the Pound Sterling. GBP/USD could resume its correction toward the previous week’s low of 1.2620 in case the data signals an incoming recession in the UK economy.
Meanwhile, Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for the major and explains: “The GBP/USD pair failed to find acceptance above the mildly bullish 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2764, as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to hold ground below the midline. The UK GDP data holds the key for the near-term direction in the currency pair.”
Dhwani also outlines important technical levels to trade the GBP/USD pair: “On the downside, immediate support awaits at the August 3 low pf 1.2620, below which the upward-sloping 100-day SMA at 1.2606 will be tested. The additional decline will open floors toward the 1.2550 psychological level. Conversely, the pair needs to find a strong foothold above the 50-day SMA to initiate a fresh uptrend. The next relevant hurdle for Pound Sterling buyers is seen at the bearish 21-day SMA of 1.2837.”
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|-0.12%
|EUR
|0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.14%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|GBP
|0.16%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|0.07%
|0.04%
|CAD
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|AUD
|0.28%
|0.10%
|0.09%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|0.18%
|0.13%
|JPY
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|0.10%
|0.04%
|NZD
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.18%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|0.13%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.01%
|-0.16%
|-0.02%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
BoE FAQs
What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound?
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling?
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound?
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6550 as RBA's Lowe signals more hikes
AUD/USD is advancing toward 0.6550, having caught a fresh bid on RBA Governor Lowe’s hawkish remarks, hinting at more tightening ahead. The US Dollar clings to the overnight solid recovery gains, which could limit the AUD/USD rebound. US sentiment data awaited.
USD/JPY flirts with YTD peak, remains below 145.00 mark amid fears of an intervention
USD/JPY adds to its weekly gains and steadily climbs toward 145.00 psychological mark during the Asian session, closing in on the YTD peak touched in June. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders remain on guard, expectant of any intervention by Japanese authorities.
Gold rebounds from over one-month low, upside seems limited
Gold price gains some positive traction and draws support from a modest US Dollar weakness. Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve and rising US bond yields might cap further gains. A positive tone around the US equity futures might also act as a headwind for the XAU/USD.
Digital Currency Group seeks to dismiss Gemini lawsuit citing inaccurate claims of fraud
The crypto space has become more than well-versed with lawsuits at this point, whether they may be coming from the authorities or from market players. Such is the case with Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is looking to put an end to the lawsuit filed against it.
UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product Preview: No growth expected, GBP could keep falling
The United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the first release of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of the year on Friday, August 11, which is expected to remain stuck.