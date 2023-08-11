GBP/JPY consolidates around mid-183.00s, below multi-year peak ahead of UK GDP

- GBP/JPY lacks any firm directional bias and remains confined in a range on Friday.
- Traders seem reluctant and look to key UK macro releases before placing fresh bets.
- The divergent BoJ-BoE policy outlook continues to lend some support to the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross oscillates in a narrow trading band, around mid-183.00s through the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have stalled the overnight pullback from its highest level since December 2015.
Traders refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key UK macro released, including the Prelim Q2 GDP report against the backdrop of a bleak economic outlook. It is worth recalling that the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said earlier this week that it would take until the third quarter of 2024 for UK output to return to its pre-pandemic peak. In its quarterly update, the NIESR added that there was a 60% risk of the government going to the polls during a recession. This, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the British Pound and capping the GBP/JPY cross.
The downside, however, remains cushioned in the wake of a dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), which is the only central bank in the world to maintain a negative benchmark interest rate. Moreover, policymakers have stressed that the recent move to make the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy more flexible, allowing yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond to move up toward 1%, was a technical tweak aimed at extending the shelf life of stimulus. Adding to this, weaker Japanese wage data released this week reaffirmed market bets that the BoJ will maintain ultra-low interest rates for the rest of the year.
This marks a big divergence in comparison to the Bank of England's (BoE) guidance, saying that the MPC will ensure that Bank Rate is sufficiently restrictive for long enough for the inflation to return to the central bank’s 2% target. It is worth recalling that the BoE raised its benchmark interest rate for the 14th time in a row, by 25 bps to a 15-year high of 5.25% in August. The BoE, however, called its current monetary policy stance "restrictive", suggesting that the tightening cycle may be nearing an end. Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY cross remains on track to register strong gains for the first time in the previous three weeks.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|183.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|183.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.65
|Daily SMA50
|180.66
|Daily SMA100
|174.44
|Daily SMA200
|168.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.25
|Previous Daily Low
|182.69
|Previous Weekly High
|183.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.46
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|183.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|182.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|181.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
