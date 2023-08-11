EUR/GBP sits near three-week high, around 0.8665 area as traders keenly await UK GDP

- EUR/GBP gains some positive traction for the third straight day and climbs to a three-week top.
- A bleak outlook for the UK economy continues to undermine the GBP and remains supportive.
- Speculations that the ECB will end its rate-hiking cycle cap gains ahead of the UK macro data.
The EUR/GBP cross touches a three-week high, around the 0.8670 area, during the Asian session on Friday and looks to build on its strong weekly gains registered over the past two days.
Despite the recent surge in European gas prices, the shared currency continues to outperform its British counterpart in the wake of a further rise in German bond yields. Apart from this, a bleak outlook for the UK economy continues to undermine the Sterling Pound and turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. It is worth recalling that the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) said earlier this week that it would take until the third quarter of 2024 for UK output to return to its pre-pandemic peak.
In its quarterly update, the NIESR added that there was a 60% risk of the government going to the polls during a recession. This comes on the back of the Bank of England's (BoE) less hawkish forward guidance, signalling that the tightening cycle may be nearing an end, and pushes the EUR/GBP cross higher for the third straight day. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bullish bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key UK macro data, including the preliminary Q2 GDP report, due for release this Friday.
Any signs of unexpected strength or weakness in the economy will influence expectations about the BoE's future rate-hike path and impact the British Pound, which has been struggling to gain any meaningful traction, so far, in August. In the meantime, speculations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will halt its streak of nine consecutive rate hikes in September might cap the upside for the EUR/GBP cross. The ECB economic bulletin published last Friday noted that the underlying inflation in the region likely peaked during the first half of 2023.
Apart from this, the worsening economic conditions and mounting recession fears might further contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the Euro. Nevertheless, the EUR/GBP cross, at current levels, remains on track to register gains for the second successive week as market participants now look to the UK economic docket to grab short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.8663
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8609
|Daily SMA50
|0.8587
|Daily SMA100
|0.8671
|Daily SMA200
|0.8725
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8666
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8625
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8656
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8701
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8504
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.864
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.861
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8596
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8692
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6550 as RBA's Lowe signals more hikes
AUD/USD is advancing toward 0.6550, having caught a fresh bid on RBA Governor Lowe’s hawkish remarks, hinting at more tightening ahead. The US Dollar clings to the overnight solid recovery gains, which could limit the AUD/USD rebound. US sentiment data awaited.
USD/JPY flirts with YTD peak, remains below 145.00 mark amid fears of an intervention
USD/JPY adds to its weekly gains and steadily climbs toward 145.00 psychological mark during the Asian session, closing in on the YTD peak touched in June. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders remain on guard, expectant of any intervention by Japanese authorities.
Gold could correct before targeting key 200 DMA support
Gold price is consolidating weekly losses, sitting at the lowest level in a month near $1,910 early Friday. The. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to solid overnight recovery gains heading into another top-tier US economic data release.
Digital Currency Group seeks to dismiss Gemini lawsuit citing inaccurate claims of fraud
The crypto space has become more than well-versed with lawsuits at this point, whether they may be coming from the authorities or from market players. Such is the case with Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is looking to put an end to the lawsuit filed against it.
UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product Preview: No growth expected, GBP could keep falling
The United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the first release of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of the year on Friday, August 11, which is expected to remain stuck.