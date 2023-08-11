GBP/USD remains on the defensive below the 1.2700 area, UK GDP eyed

- GBP/USD remains supported above 1.2680, ahead of the key data.
- The UK GDP YoY is expected to grow by 0.2% in June, versus 0.1% prior.
- The US Core CPI fell to 4.7% from 4.8%, Initial Jobless claims totaled 248,000.
- Investors will keep an eye on the UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP), US Producer Price Index (PPI) data.
The GBP/USD pair remains on the defensive around 1.2680 during the early Asian session on Friday. Market participants turn cautious ahead of the top-tier economic data released from the UK and US.
Market players anticipated that the UK could avoid the recession as the data shows inflationary pressures easing. The highlight of the day will be the UK monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report on Thursday. The growth rate is expected to grow by 0.2% in June, compared to 0.1% prior. While the quarterly GDP is expected to stay at 0% versus 0.1% prior.
The weaker than expected figure could refrain the Bank of England (BoE) from aggressively tightening policy. This, in turn, weighs on the Pound Sterling and acts as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.
On the US Dollar front, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.2% YoY from 3% in June. The figure was below the market consensus of 3.3%. While the Core CPI figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 4.7% from 4.8%. Additionally, the US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 248,000, above the expectation of 230,000. In response to the data, the US Dollar reversed its course and strengthened against its rivals.
The CME FedWatch Tools indicated that the odds for a rate hike in September is at 10%, while for the November meeting, it dropped to 23.6% from 33.8% a month ago.
Moving on, the UK will release the preliminary Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Friday. Also, the UK Industrial Production and Manufacturing production data will be due. On the US docket, the key event will be the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for July. These data could provide hints for a clear direction in GBP/USD.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2685
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2844
|Daily SMA50
|1.276
|Daily SMA100
|1.2604
|Daily SMA200
|1.2344
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2819
|Previous Daily Low
|1.267
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2873
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2621
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3142
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2475
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2773
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2871
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2922
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
