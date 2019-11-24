UK election polls: Rising odds of a Conservatives majority - GBP positive

The latest UK election opinion polls conducted for several UK news publications showed on Saturday that the Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s Conservative (Tory) Party maintains its lead over the opposition Labour Party, although almost half the polls showed the Tory lead narrowing.
Key Findings
According to the YouGov poll conducted for the Sunday Times newspaper revealed that the support for the Conservatives (CON) stood steady on 42% vs. Labour’s (LAB) at 30%. The lead shows a gap of above 10 points.
Separately, the Deltapoll for the UK daily, Mail, showed that the support for Tories stood at 43%, down two percentage points from last week, while Labour was unchanged at 30%. The third-placed Liberal Democrats gained 5 percentage points of support, rising to 16%.
According to a Savanta ComRes poll for the Sunday Express newspaper, Johnson’s lead over the Labour Party has narrowed a little since Wednesday. The support Conservatives was unchanged at 42% but that for Labour rose by a point to 32%. The Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party were unchanged at 15% and 5%.
Opinium poll for the Observer newspaper showed that the lead is at its widest since 2017, with Conservatives now enjoying the support of 47%, up three points from last week, while Labour remained at 28%. The Liberal Democrats fell two points to 12%, while the Brexit Party fell to 3%.
The latest poll by BMG for the Independent newspaper revealed the Conservatives were on 41%, up 4 points compared with the last BMG poll on Nov. 10. Labour fell a point to 28%. The Liberal Democrats rose two points to 18%.
FX Implications
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week
The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish bias, holding firm to daily and weekly losses.
GBP/USD tumbles to new lows amid disappointing data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows below 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.70 on upbeat US data
After edging down to 108.50 area in the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction and advanced to a fresh daily top of 108.73 but seems to be having a difficult time stretching higher as investors continue to react developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.