Uk election Polls: GBP/USD remains sensitive to every survey

The countdown to December 12 and the UK election – polls may be tricky

In 2016 David Cameron called an EU referendum which he hoped the British people would vote to stay in the EU. The result was a shock defeat for David Cameron and he stepped down to make way for Theresa May.

In 2017 Theresa May called an early election in order to capitalize on the Tory Party being ahead in the plots and secure a larger majority in Parliament. The plan failed miserably and Theresa May could only control a majority after striking a £1bln deal with Northern Ireland's DUP.

So, this takes us to the third roll of the dice with Boris Johnson. An early election is called for December 12 in which is the first December election in nearly a century. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry

The GBP/USD pair on Thursday initially edged higher and moved back closer to weekly tops, albeit failed to capitalize on the momentum. In a series of UK election polls, the latest Ipsos MORI's poll showed that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has gained three points to take its lead to 44% and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a minor boost to the British pound.

Meanwhile, the support for the Labour Party also rose four points to 28%, while support for the Liberal Democrats and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party dropped four points each to 16% and 3% respectively. Read more...