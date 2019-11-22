Uk election Polls: GBP/USD remains sensitive to every survey

The countdown to December 12 and the UK election – polls may be tricky
In 2016 David Cameron called an EU referendum which he hoped the British people would vote to stay in the EU. The result was a shock defeat for David Cameron and he stepped down to make way for Theresa May.
In 2017 Theresa May called an early election in order to capitalize on the Tory Party being ahead in the plots and secure a larger majority in Parliament. The plan failed miserably and Theresa May could only control a majority after striking a £1bln deal with Northern Ireland's DUP.
So, this takes us to the third roll of the dice with Boris Johnson. An early election is called for December 12 in which is the first December election in nearly a century. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Going nowhere in a hurry
The GBP/USD pair on Thursday initially edged higher and moved back closer to weekly tops, albeit failed to capitalize on the momentum. In a series of UK election polls, the latest Ipsos MORI's poll showed that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party has gained three points to take its lead to 44% and turned out to be one of the key factors that provided a minor boost to the British pound.
Meanwhile, the support for the Labour Party also rose four points to 28%, while support for the Liberal Democrats and Nigel Farage's Brexit Party dropped four points each to 16% and 3% respectively. Read more...
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week
The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish bias, holding firm to daily and weekly losses.
GBP/USD tumbles to new lows amid disappointing data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows below 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.70 on upbeat US data
After edging down to 108.50 area in the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction and advanced to a fresh daily top of 108.73 but seems to be having a difficult time stretching higher as investors continue to react developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.