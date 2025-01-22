Travelers stock advances strongly on Q4 underwriting margins, investment gains

- Travelers hits earnings expectation out of the park in Q4.
- Revenue rises 20% above same quarter in 2023.
- Underwriting margins expand, and investment income soars.
- Market surges as Netflix earnings pull NASDAQ higher.
The Travelers Companies (TRV) stock shot up more than 6% in the morning session on Wednesday. The insurer’s share price has been hurt as one of the top three home insurers to bear the brunt of the Los Angeles fires in recent weeks, so the fourth-quarter results released on Wednesday were a welcome respite.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose more than 0.3% in the session that saw the NASDAQ surge 1.3% and the S&P 500 reach a new all-time high. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), another Dow member like Travelers, slipped 2.5% following sullen 2025 guidance. The market rally largely stemmed from excitement over Netflix (NFLX) earnings with shares of the streamer exploding more than 12%.
Travelers stock news
Earnings exploded in Q4, which did not have any of the losses attributed to the LA fires that began in early January. Management said that better underwriting margins and investment portfolio gains contributed to the outperformance.
Net written premiums of $10.74 billion rose 7% from a year prior.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $9.15 came in $2.54 above the Wall Street consensus. This amounted to a nearly 31% gain compared to the same period a year ago.
Likewise, $12.01 billion in revenue in Q4 was $1.21 billion above consensus. The topline figure advanced more than 20% from a year earlier.
"Earned premiums and underwriting margins were strong in all three segments," said Travelers CEO and Chair Alan Schnitzer.
Pre-tax net investment income increased 23% YoY, and Schnitzer boasted that the post-tax figure hit $785 million in the quarter.
The consolidated combined ratio improved by 2.6 percentage points YoY to 83.2%, and book value per share gained 13% from a year earlier.
Catastrophic losses, particularly stemming from Hurricane Milton in the fourth quarter, came in surprisingly low at $175 million gross. This compares with $939 million one quarter earlier.
Travelers stock forecast
Travelers stock has recently faced pushback after fulfilling a double-top pattern in October and November of last year. Both instances of that rally petered out at $269. So the downtrend that insued for much of December and into January made sense.
After slumping below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), TRV stock found support near the $232 historical resistance-turned-support level. Now encircling the $250 area, TRV needs to overcome $269 again. Otherwise, it is in for a long-term consolidation.
TRV daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
