- Donald Trump naming Scott Bessent as his Treasury nominee sparked a buying spree on Monday.
- Flagstar Financial stock has been taking off this week and still trades well below its book value.
- Teladoc Health stock was recently called a Buy at Goldman Sachs, which expects growth to resume in 2026.
- WisdomTree is trading at a six-year high and is projected to see profits climb more than 50% this year.
The US stock market is shooting higher on Monday as Wall Street dances in celebration of President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Treasury Secretary. The nominee, Scott Bessent, is a former investment officer at George Soros’ investment house and the principal at his own hedge fund over the past decade.
Although it’s not really his purview at Treasury, it’s Congress’s, Bessent has come out swinging by saying that tax cuts are a priority for the new administration despite higher structural deficits. This type of deficit spending with increased deficits should spur higher economic growth alongside the possibility of increasing inflation. Additionally, he wants to increase oil drilling and reduce the trade deficit, pushing US economic growth to 3%.
Another thing supporting the risk-on sentiment is that Israel is said to be close to a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.7% at the time of writing, while the NASDAQ and S&P 500 tacked on 0.4% and 0.3% gains, respectively.
With that said, here are three stocks for under $15 that show reason to expect further upside as we head into the Christmas season.
Flagstar Financial
Flagstar Financial (FLG) is one stock you probably haven’t heard of. That’s because it was called New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) up until two months ago. The bank ran into trouble after taking over the assets of Signature Bank, which went under during the banking crisis of March 2023.
Here’s where the story touches on another of Trump’s Treasury Secretaries. Steve Mnuchin, Treasury Secretary during Trump’s first term, swooped in with his investment firm to gather $1 billion worth of capital to stabilize the bank and take over the firm’s board of directors, placing Flagstar on a new trajectory.
Since then, Mnuchin has hired a number of new executives and begun exiting many of the bank’s bad commercial real estate loans. The new plan is to halt acquisitions (NYCB bought up entirely or some assets from at least 13 banks since 2000) and pivot toward commercial and industrial loans to safer borrowers with better credit profiles.
The new strategy appears to be paying off. On Monday, Flagstar stock reached its highest price level since March 6, achieving an intraday high at the time of writing at $12.95. This is nearly 65% above the April 30 low, when the stock bottomed out this cycle. Current projections point to a book value above $18 per share, so it would appear likely that FLG stock rises another 40% to 50% over the next year as it becomes more certain that the bank has returned to health.
Its tier-1 equity ratio already demonstrates that the bank is back on better footing, and it might not be so long until the board raises its dividend well above the current penny it is paying quarterly.
What’s more, Flagstar stock has been trading within a rising price channel for most of the year. On Monday, shares of FLG stock finally broke out above the top trendline resistance, and it might not be long before the bank makes it back toward a choppy demand zone near $15 per share.
FLG daily stock chart
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health (TDOC) stock has suffered a terrible blow this year. Despite recent gains, shares of TDOC have slumped 43% year to date. Much of this has to do with Amazon (AMZN) competing with it in telehealth since the market knows that the tech behemoth can run the unit at a loss for decades in order to steal market share.
Teladoc doesn’t have that option as the market has discounted its shares as its losses have continued. Teladoc took an extremely large write-down on the value of its Livongo acquisition during the pandemic stock rally, and revenue growth has largely subsided as management halted expensive customer acquisition efforts.
However, Goldman Sachs initiated Teladoc as a Buy in mid-November as analyst David Roman argued that the telehealth leader stands to benefit from increasing memberships and growing revenue beginning in 2026. Roman attached a $14 price target to TDOC shares, which was then a 50% premium.
TDOC stock has decided to start rallying in just the last few sessions, pushing the share price above $12 for the first time since May. Now holding above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since August 2023, this might be the beginning of a long rally.
TDOC daily stock chart
WisdomTree
Already up 77% this year, WisdomTree is a manager of exchange-traded funds, aka ETFs. Shares are now trading at a level not seen since 2018. The narrative largely revolves around gradually increasing revenue and the custodians venture into digital asset ETFs.
WisdomTree is an investment manager akin to BlackRock (BLK) or State Street (STT), except it focuses wholly on ETFs and manages much less money. Currently, its entire ETF catalogue holds just $110 billion, while the BlackRock’s of the world manage trillions.
However, as assets under management has steadily increased over the past two years, margins are growing more healthy. In 2024, full-year revenue is projected to rise more than 20% YoY, and net income is slated to rise more than 50% in that period.
Many expect WisdomTree to continue to see share price gains as its retail-focused app allows its customers to freely purchase digital assets alongside many equity funds.
WT daily stock chart
The author has at times owned some of the securities mentioned in this article.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD shift its attention to 0.6600 and beyond
AUD/USD left behind Friday’s decline and rose past the 0.6500 barrier, meeting resistance once again around the 0.6550 zone on the back of the pronounced sell-off in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Initial contention aligns near 1.0330
The sharp decline in the Greenback allowed EUR/USD to regain some composure and reclaim the 1.0500 hurdle at the beginning of the week ahead of key releases on both sides of the ocean.
Gold turns bearish and could test $2,600
After recovering toward $2,700 during the European trading hours, Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,650. Despite falling US Treasury bond yields, easing geopolitical tensions don't allow XAU/USD to find a foothold.
MicroStrategy set to push Bitcoin to new highs after 55,500 BTC acquisition, should investors be concerned?
MicroStrategy revealed on Monday that it made another heavy Bitcoin purchase, acquiring 55,500 BTC for $5.4 billion at an average rate of $97,862 per coin.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.