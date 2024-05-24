Tesla Stock Forecast: TSLA shares gain despite setback on Model Y production in China

Tesla stock gains on Friday despite Model Y news.

Reuters reports that Model Y production is down 20% since March.

Elon Musk comes out in opposition to Biden administration's Chinese EV tariffs.

Recent news regarding Nio and XPeng have been positive for the Chinese EV industry.

Tesla (TSLA) has trimmed Model Y production at its Shanghai factory by 20%, according to a new report from Reuters. The news outfit says that anonymous insiders say the cuts have been gaining steam since March and will likely run through June.

This may be a setback for Tesla’s demand outlook, which already took a hit during the most recent earnings call. But the market is giving TSLA the benefit of the doubt on Friday as equities claw back some ground from the broad sell-off on Thursday.

Thursday’s poor outing, the Dow Jones’ worst performance in more than a year, followed hawkish FOMC Minutes and economic activity data showing the US economy is expanding at a steep pace that might prolong a high interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon predicted this week that the central bank won’t make a single interest rate cut this year.

Tesla stock news

Data from the Chinese Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that Tesla’s Model Y output dropped nearly 18% annually to 49,498 units in March and fell 33% YoY in April to 36,610 units.

However, this data needs to be read in conjunction with Model 3 output in China rising 10% from the prior year during the January through April period.

These production cuts come as XPeng (XPEV) reports a 20% increase in deliveries during the first quarter, and Nio (NIO) announces a new in-house brand called Onvo. Both EV makers are small but demonstrate the impressive competition available in the Chinese market.

Elsewhere, US President Joe Biden has bowed to internal pressure for automotive market protections and raised tariffs on Chinese-made EVs from 25% to 100%. The administration said the tariffs were necessary owing to “substantial risks of overcapacity”. The tariff on lithium-ion EV batteries will also rise from 7.5% to 25%.

For his part, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he is against the tariffs, which could end up hurting Tesla if China decides to match US trade aggression. Just on Thursday, the energy storage segment of Tesla broke ground on a $200 million factory in Shanghai with the capacity to build 10,000 Megapacks per year. Each Megapack can store enough energy for grid operators or utilities to power 3,600 homes for one hour.

Demand growth for EVs may be waning as well in the US. The J.D. Power US Electric Vehicle Consideration Study last week showed that shoppers who were “very likely” to purchase an EV dropped from 26% in 2023 to 24% this year.

Tesla stock forecast

Tesla stock is losing its grip after rallying hard in late April. TSLA stock is now trading beneath the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and might soon fall below the 50-day SMA as well. Support sits at $164 and $154.

Bulls need to push TSLA back above the $186.88 range high from May 21 to initiate a positive technical outlook on the stock.