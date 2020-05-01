S&P 500 Futures drop over 1.0%, off two-month top, amid trade war fears

- S&P Futures drops as US-China trade war fears join coronavirus worries.
- Downbeat US data, a lack of virus cure and no strong sign of economy restart add to the risk-off sentiment.
- Second-tier US data will decorate the economic calendar, qualitative catalysts remain as the major drivers.
While stepping back from the highest since March 06, S&P 500 Futures drop 30 points to 3,872, down 1.10% on a day, during the Asian session on Friday.
The Futures linked to the US equity benchmark suggest the risk-off is gaining momentum after US President Donald Trump renewed US-China trade war fears. The Republican leader earlier mentioned that the US trade deal with China has been “upset very badly” by the coronavirus while his latest threats to use tariffs were harsh on the trade sentiment.
Also weighing on the market’s risk-tone could be NIKKEI forecast suggesting Japan’s GDP to recall World War II levels as well as signs of lockdown extension from the Asian nation.
Earlier, the ECB failed to take a bold move despite showing concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) carnage. On the economic front, Eurozone GDP and the US Jobless Claims, together with the Chicago Fed Manufacturing Index, flashed downbeat figures and added strength to the risk aversion. It’s worth mentioning that Wall Street benchmarks closed the April month on a negative side with near 1.0% losses on Thursday.
Amid all these plays, US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw around 0.63% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI begins the day with over 1.30% loss while declining below 19,900.
Given the fresh trade-war fears adding to the market’s worries, a light economic calendar in Asia will keep news/updates on the virus/trade on the driver’s seat.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears gaining strength below 0.6500
AUD/USD bears gain extra momentum on the downside break of 100-HMA as the pair flashing 0.50% loss on a day, amid the initial trading session on Friday. An eight-day-old ascending trend line, 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars.
USD/JPY spiking as USD reemerges from the doldrums
The dollar was losing steam and the yen was benefitting as markets moved out of the way of that train. The equity mood was souring from the get-go for the end of the month, whereby the dollar picked up the flack initially, but then tailed off again.
WTI June slips below $20.00 in early Asia
WTI pulls back from eight-day high amid fresh risk aversion. US-China trade war fears, worrisome catalysts concerning Japan exert immediate downside pressure. Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count and trade/virus updates will be the key.
Gold: Focus on three-week-old support trendline near $1,680
Gold prices recover from weekly low, nears short-term key support line. Sustained trading below 100-bar SMA, bearish MACD keep sellers hopeful. Buyers will have multiple upside barriers to conquer during the recovery.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.