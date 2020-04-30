US Pres Trump says he could use tariffs to respond to China

US Pres Trump: us trade deal with China has been “upset very badly” by the coronavirus.

Additional comments

Says he could use tariffs to respond to China.

Says declines to say whether he holds xi responsible for misinformation from Shina.

Says the Shina trade deal now is secondary to what China did with the virus.

While there has been less of a reacton to these comments today than yesterday's spike in the US dollar, COVID-19 and trade wars are not a good recipe for markets and could well be the nail in the coffin for equities and benchmarks attempting to recover from the gravitational pull of a black hole. The dollar is spiking on the news today.