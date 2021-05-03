S&P 500 Futures consolidate Friday’s losses below 4,200

S&P 500 Futures print mild gains amid a quiet session in Asia.

Off in China, Japan and absence of top-tier data trouble traders.

Japan, China, South Korea says regional outlook has improved, US Treasury Secretary Yellen pushes for Biden’s plan.

US-Iran nuclear deal stays in limbo, North Korea warns over US President Biden’s policies.

Despite recently easing from the intraday top, S&P 500 Futures print 0.35% gains on a day while flashing 4,190 level amid early Monday. In doing so, the risk barometer rejects Friday’s bearish move despite mixed catalysts.

Among the positives could be US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s push for President Joe Biden’s stimulus package that requires tax hikes. Also on the same side could be joint statements from Financial Ministers and Central Bank Chiefs from Japan, China and South Korea suggesting an upbeat economic outlook even as the recovery has been uneven of late.

Read: The weekend macro highlights do little for the open

On the contrary, US-Iran tussles again put a question mark on the nuclear deal negotiations whereas North Korea also vowed to retaliate against Biden’s hostile policies. Further, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern both criticize Beijing.

Further, the covid woes are accelerating in Asia as Japan registered record patients with severe symptoms of the virus while India’s biggest vaccine manufacturer warns that jab shortage to last months, per the Financial Times (FT).

Elsewhere, off in China and Japan, as well as an absence of major data/events, restricts market moves during early Monday. Additionally, cautious sentiment ahead of the key US PMI figures for April also tests the traders.

Read: US Purchasing Managers’ Index April Manufacturing Preview: Let the good times roll

Amid these plays, the US dollar index (DXY) struggles to extend Friday’s run-up whereas equities in the Asia-Pacific region also dwindle.

Other than the US PMI figures, Germany’s Retail Sales and Indonesia’s inflation figures may also offer immediate trading opportunities to the traders during otherwise dull markets.