Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees downside below $30.00 as its safe-haven demand diminishes

- Silver price rebounds as the US Dollar, however, its outlook remains bearish.
- The appeal of safe-haven assets diminished on truce talks between Israel and Iran.
- The US Dollar fails to hold gains driven by US Trump’s threat to raise tariffs by 25% on Canada and Mexico.
Silver price (XAG/USD) rebounds after discovering a temporary support near the psychological support of $30.00. The white metal gains an interim ground as the US Dollar (USD) retreats. However, its outlook has weakened as its safe-haven demand weakens on potential de-escalation in the war between Israel and Iran.
Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog told on Israeli Army Radio that a ceasefire deal to end fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah fighters could be reached “within days”, AlJazeera reported.
Potential truce talks have diminished safe-haven demand for precious metals, such as Silver. However, the overall safe-haven appeal has not been extinguished as the war between Russia and Ukraine remains intact.
Meanwhile, an upside-down move in the US Dollar (USD) has resulted in a slight recovery in the Silver price. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, surrenders gains after a strong opening and drops to near 107.00.
The US Dollar opened on a strong note after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to raise import tariffs by 25% on Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% above the already mentioned 60% on China.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the policy meeting held on November 7, which will be published at 19:00 GMT. In the policy meeting, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75% and officials were confident that inflation remains on a sustainable track towards the bank’s target of 2%.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price resumes its declining trend after a mean-reversion move to near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $31.40. The white metal is expected to retreat to the November 14 low of around $29.70. The white metal weakened after the breakdown of the horizontal support plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50.
The upward-sloping trendline from the February 29 low of $22.30 will act as key support for the Silver price around $29.50.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
