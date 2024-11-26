Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD sees downside below $30.00 as its safe-haven demand diminishes

Silver price rebounds as the US Dollar, however, its outlook remains bearish.

The appeal of safe-haven assets diminished on truce talks between Israel and Iran.

The US Dollar fails to hold gains driven by US Trump’s threat to raise tariffs by 25% on Canada and Mexico.

Silver price (XAG/USD) rebounds after discovering a temporary support near the psychological support of $30.00. The white metal gains an interim ground as the US Dollar (USD) retreats. However, its outlook has weakened as its safe-haven demand weakens on potential de-escalation in the war between Israel and Iran.

Israeli Ambassador Mike Herzog told on Israeli Army Radio that a ceasefire deal to end fighting between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah fighters could be reached “within days”, AlJazeera reported.

Potential truce talks have diminished safe-haven demand for precious metals, such as Silver. However, the overall safe-haven appeal has not been extinguished as the war between Russia and Ukraine remains intact.

Meanwhile, an upside-down move in the US Dollar (USD) has resulted in a slight recovery in the Silver price. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, surrenders gains after a strong opening and drops to near 107.00.

The US Dollar opened on a strong note after President-elect Donald Trump threatened to raise import tariffs by 25% on Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% above the already mentioned 60% on China.

In Tuesday’s session, investors will focus on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the policy meeting held on November 7, which will be published at 19:00 GMT. In the policy meeting, the Fed reduced interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75% and officials were confident that inflation remains on a sustainable track towards the bank’s target of 2%.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price resumes its declining trend after a mean-reversion move to near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around $31.40. The white metal is expected to retreat to the November 14 low of around $29.70. The white metal weakened after the breakdown of the horizontal support plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50.

The upward-sloping trendline from the February 29 low of $22.30 will act as key support for the Silver price around $29.50.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting a sideways trend.

Silver daily chart