Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tumbles to $30.30 as US Dollar remains firm ahead of US PMI

- Silver price declines to $30.30 amid firm US Dollar.
- Investors await the preliminary US S&P Global PMI report for June.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates twice this year.
Silver price (XAG/USD) falls sharply to near $30.30 in Friday’s American session. The white metal is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) clings to gains ahead of the preliminary United States (US) S&P PMI data for June, which will be published at 13:45 GMT.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rises to a six-week high around 105.90 as global PMI figures have failed to meet market estimates, resulting in a dismal market sentiment. The USD Index could face pressure if the US PMI data also fails to match expectations.
Economists expect that the PMI report will show a slower growth in the Manufacturing as well as in Services activity.
Meanwhile, the overall appeal of the Silver price remains upbeat as investors expect that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. Financial markets expect that the Fed will deliver two rate cuts this year instead of one as signaled by policymakers in their latest interest rate projections report.
The expectations for the Fed reducing rates twice this year were prompted by soft US inflation report and slower than-expected growth in Retail Sales data for May. On the inflation outlook, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that inflation would return to bank’s target of 2% in up to two years. However, Kashkari remained concerned about high wage growth.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price rebounds after discovering buying interest near the lower border of the Rising Channel chart pattern formed on a daily timeframe. The white metal rises above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $29.90, suggesting that the near-term trend has turned bullish.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among investors.
Silver daily chart
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|30.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.82
|Today daily open
|30.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|30.26
|Daily SMA50
|29.11
|Daily SMA100
|26.68
|Daily SMA200
|24.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|30.79
|Previous Daily Low
|29.71
|Previous Weekly High
|30.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|28.66
|Previous Monthly High
|32.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|26.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|30.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|30.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|30.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|29.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|31.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|31.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|32.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 as focus shifts to US data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 as investors await US PMI data. Earlier in the day, the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that the private sector lost growth momentum in early June, making it hard for the Euro to hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.2650 after UK PMI data
GBP/USD is struggling to stage a rebound from the monthly low it set below 1.2650 on Friday. The mixed PMI data from the UK limits Pound Sterling's upside, despite the stronger-than-expected Retail Sales data for May. US PMI data are coming up next.
Gold extends rebound to fresh two-week-high above $2,360
Gold continues to stretch higher and trades at its highest level in two weeks above $2,360 after posting strong gains on Thursday. Falling US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood support XAU/USD ahead of US PMI data.
Bitcoin retraces to crucial support
Bitcoin price encounters resistance at weekly highs before retracing to seek support at a crucial level, while Ethereum and Ripple align closely with Bitcoin's movements, gearing up to surpass resistance barriers and embark on upward rallies.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Economic expansion set to extend into June
The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is forecast to edge lower to 51.0 from 51.3 in May, and the Services PMI is expected to retreat to 53.7 from 54.8. A reading above 50.0 presents an expansion in the sector’s business activity.