Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD maintains position near $31.00 near two-month highs

- Silver price appreciates as the non-yielding asset becomes more appealing after the bumper 50 basis point Fed rate cut.
- BoE, PBoC, and BoJ all decided to keep their interest rates unchanged in September.
- The safe-haven Silver receives support from escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Israeli warplanes conducted intense strikes on southern Lebanon.
Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its gains for the second successive day, trading around $31.10 per troy ounce on Friday. The non-yielding Silver receives support following the bumper 50 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.
Additionally, increasing expectations for further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve by the end of 2024 are putting pressure on Silver demand. The latest dot plot projections indicate a gradual easing cycle, with the median rate for 2024 revised down to 4.375% from the previous forecast of 5.125% in June.
As a non-yielding commodity asset, the precious metal becomes more appealing to investors in a lower interest rate environment, as the opportunity cost of holding it decreases. This can make Silver potentially offer better returns compared to other assets.
Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) decided to keep its one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) unchanged at 3.35%, while the Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its interest rate at 0.15% on Friday. Additionally, on Thursday, the Bank of England (BoE) opted to hold its interest rate at 5%, as widely expected.
The safe-haven demand for Silver was bolstered by escalating tensions in the Middle East, as Israeli warplanes conducted their most intense strikes on southern Lebanon in nearly a year of conflict late Thursday. The White House stated that a diplomatic solution was both achievable and urgent, while Britain called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, according to Reuters.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD bulls retain control near 1.3300 mark, highest since March 2022
The GBP/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the third straight day on Friday and hovers around the 1.3300 mark during the Asian session, just below its highest level since March 2022 touched the previous day.
USD/JPY pops and drops on BoJ's expected hold
USD/JPY reverses a knee-jerk spike to 142.80 and returns to the red below 142.50 after the Bank of Japan announced on Friday that it maintained the short-term rate target in the range of 0.15%-0.25%, as widely expected. Governor Ueda's press conference is next in focus.
Gold consolidates weekly gains, with sight on $2,600 and beyond
Gold price is looking to build on the previous day’s rebound early Friday, consolidating weekly gains amid the overnight weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Traders now await the speeches from US Federal Reserve monetary policymakers for fresh hints on the central bank’s path forward on interest rates.
Shiba Inu is poised for a rally as price action and on-chain metrics signal bullish momentum
Shiba Inu remains strong on Friday after breaking above a symmetrical triangle pattern on Thursday. This breakout signals bullish momentum, further bolstered by a rise in daily new transactions that suggests a potential rally in the coming days.
Bank of Japan set to keep rates on hold after July’s hike shocked markets
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep its short-term interest rate target between 0.15% and 0.25% on Friday, following the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy review. The decision is set to be announced during the early Asian session.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.