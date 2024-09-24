Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps to near $31 on multiple tailwinds

Silver price surges to near $31.00 on Fed dovish bets, China stimulus and Mid East tensions.

Fed officials remain concerned over the US labor market outlook.

Silver price holds the downward-sloping trendline breakout

Silver price (XAG/USD) climbs to near $31.00 in Tuesday’s European session. The white metal gains as on firm speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut in November, the announcement of monetary stimulus by China, and escalating Middle East tensions.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 bps to 4.25%-4.50% in November has increased to 51% from 29% a week ago. This has weighed on the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls to near 100.80. Historically, lower US Dollar makes the Silver price an inexpensive bet for investors.

Market expectations for Fed large interest rate cuts have strengthened as recent commentaries from policymakers have indicated that they are worried about deteriorating job growth.

Meanwhile, China’s top regulators have announced a slew of stimulus measure to uplift their economy. This would improve the demand for Silver as metal, given that it has applications in various industries, such as electric vehicles and wires and cables, etc.

In the Middle East region, escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has improved Silver’s demand as a safe-haven asset. Mid-East conflicts deepened after Israel’s airstrike in southern Lebanon on Monday.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price strengthens as it holds the breakout of the downward-sloping trendline from May 21 high of $32.50. Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $29.85 suggests that the near-term outlook of the Silver price is bullish.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) strives to sustain in the 60.00-80.00. A bullish momentum would trigger if the oscillator manages to do so.

Silver daily chart