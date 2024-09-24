Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps to near $31 on multiple tailwinds

- Silver price surges to near $31.00 on Fed dovish bets, China stimulus and Mid East tensions.
- Fed officials remain concerned over the US labor market outlook.
- Silver price holds the downward-sloping trendline breakout
Silver price (XAG/USD) climbs to near $31.00 in Tuesday’s European session. The white metal gains as on firm speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut in November, the announcement of monetary stimulus by China, and escalating Middle East tensions.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of the Fed reducing interest rates by 50 bps to 4.25%-4.50% in November has increased to 51% from 29% a week ago. This has weighed on the US Dollar (USD). The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, falls to near 100.80. Historically, lower US Dollar makes the Silver price an inexpensive bet for investors.
Market expectations for Fed large interest rate cuts have strengthened as recent commentaries from policymakers have indicated that they are worried about deteriorating job growth.
Meanwhile, China’s top regulators have announced a slew of stimulus measure to uplift their economy. This would improve the demand for Silver as metal, given that it has applications in various industries, such as electric vehicles and wires and cables, etc.
In the Middle East region, escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah has improved Silver’s demand as a safe-haven asset. Mid-East conflicts deepened after Israel’s airstrike in southern Lebanon on Monday.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price strengthens as it holds the breakout of the downward-sloping trendline from May 21 high of $32.50. Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $29.85 suggests that the near-term outlook of the Silver price is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) strives to sustain in the 60.00-80.00. A bullish momentum would trigger if the oscillator manages to do so.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds the bounce toward 1.1150 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD holds higher ground toward 1.1150 in European trading after bouncing off 1.1100. Germany's IFO survey disappoints but fails to impede the pair's upside amid an upbeat market and fading US Dollar recovery. Fedspeak and US sentiment data eyed.
GBP/USD recovers further toward 1.3400, Fedspeak eyed
GBP/USD extends recovery toward 1.3400 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on a risk-on market profile and a subdued US Dollar, shrugging off BoE Governor Baiely's dovish comment. Fedspeak and US data are awaited.
Gold extends finger to new high on China stimulus, dovish Fed bets
Gold hits a new record high after China offloads stimulus and cuts interest rates. Continued bets that the Fed will make another jumbo cut before year-end also fuel the rally. Increased conflict in the Middle East threatens to escalate into all-out war, driving safety flows.
Monero price is poised for a decline following rejection from key resistance
Monero price faces rejection from the daily resistance level of $180.79, eyeing a decline ahead. On-chain data paints a bearish picture as XMR’s long-to-short ratio is below one, the lowest level in one month. A daily candlestick close above $180.79 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.