Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds key support of $32.30 with US elections in focus

- Silver price stays above $32.30 ahead of US presidential elections.
- US Trump’s victory could be beneficial for the US Dollar and bond yields.
- Investors will also focus on the US ISM Services PMI for October.
Silver price (XAG/USD) jumps to near $32.60 in Tuesday’s European session. The white metal remains broadly sideways above the key support of $32.30 ahead of the United States (US) presidential elections, which will start in the New York session. The asset is expected to face sharp volatility after agencies will start providing exit polls.
Traders expect a neck-to-neck competition between former US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. The outlook on precious metals relies heavily on the US election outcome. Trump's victory could be unfavorable for precious metals, such as Silver, as he vowed to raise tariffs on imports and trim corporate taxes, which will escalate price pressures.
The scenario that will improve the outlook of the US Dollar and bond yields in an inflationary environment will prompt the need for a restrictive interest rate stance by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Ahead of US elections, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges lower to near 103.70 but remains inside Monday’s trading range. 10-year US Treasury yields wobble near 4.3%.
In Tuesday’s session, investors will also focus on the US ISM Services PMI data for October, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The agency is expected to show that activities in the services sector expanded at a slower pace, with the index seen at 53.8 against 54.9 in September.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price strives to gain ground near the key horizontal support plotted from the May 20 high of $32.50 on a daily timeframe, which acted as resistance earlier. The white metal wobbles near the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $32.80.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting that a bullish momentum is over for now, however, the bullish trend remains intact.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
