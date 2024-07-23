Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD finds temporary support below $29 with focus on US data

Silver price finds cushion near $28.70 as US yields slump.

The Fed is expected to start cutting interest rates from September.

Investors await the US Q2 GDP and June’s core PCE inflation data.

Silver price (XAG/USD) discovers interim support near $28.70 in Tuesday’s American session after four-day losing spree. The white metal finds temporary support as US bond yields decline amid firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.

10-year US Treasury yields fall to near 4.24%. Lower yields on interest-bearing assets reduces the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) rises as its safe-haven appeal improves due to uncertainty over United States (US) presidential elections in November. Democrats have nominated Vice President Kamala Harris as their contender against Donald Trump-led Republicans.

The victory of Donald Trump is expected to result in higher inflation as he has pledged to cut corporate taxes and interest rates, which could widen the fiscal budget deficit. Also, he is known for favoring restrictive trade policies.

On Tuesday, Silver price in India nosedives as Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led-NDA proposed to cut custom duty on imports of precious metals. The centre reduces basic custom duty to 6% from 10%.

Going forward, investors will focus on the US Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for June, which will be published on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price trades back and forth in a range between $28.50 and $32.50 for almost two months. The white metal drops below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $30.00, suggesting uncertainty in near term.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.

Silver daily chart