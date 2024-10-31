Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD falls to near $33.50 despite increased safe-haven demand

Silver price may regain ground due to increased safe-haven demand amid uncertainties surrounding the US elections and geopolitical risks.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that Harris holds a narrow lead at 46% compared to Trump's 43%.

Silver prices may appreciate due to safe-haven demand amid uncertainties surrounding the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Silver prices (XAG/USD) extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around $33.60 during the Asian hours on Thursday. However, the downside of the Silver price could be restrained amid increased demand for safe-haven assets amid uncertainties surrounding the US elections and geopolitical risks.

Former President Donald Trump has made gains among Hispanic men as the November 5 US presidential election approaches, where he will face Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. According to an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling, Trump is now trailing Harris by only 2%, with support at 44% compared to her 46%.

Meanwhile, Harris has seen increased support among white women. In late 2020, white women favored Trump over Biden by 12%, but now they lean Republican by a margin of 3%. The race between the two candidates is extremely close, with Harris holding a slight lead of 46% to 43% in the latest poll conducted from October 16 to 21.

Silver prices are likely to rise due to safe-haven demand as traders keep a close eye on escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This comes in the wake of Israel's military chief warning of a "very hard" strike on Iran if missile attacks continue. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati mentioned on Wednesday that US envoy Amos Hochstein indicated a possible ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict could be achieved before the U.S. elections on November 5.

Additionally, investors are looking forward to China's parliamentary meeting scheduled for November 4-8, where announcements regarding potential stimulus measures from Beijing are anticipated. Reports indicate that China is considering a stimulus package exceeding 10 trillion Yuan to boost its economy.