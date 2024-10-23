Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD corrects below $34.50 as US Yields surge

Silver price faces selling pressure as US bond yields rise sharply.

Middle East tensions and US political uncertainty will limit the downside in the Silver price.

Trump’s victory could weigh on exports of US close trading partners.

Silver price (XAG/USD) corrects sharply below $34.50 in Wednesday’s New York session after registering a fresh more than 12-year high slightly below $35.00 on Tuesday. The rally in the white metal appears to have paused for a while as the US Treasury yields have extended its upside.

10-year US Treasury yields jump to near 4.24% as investors expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to follow a gradual policy-easing cycle. Historically, higher yields on interest-bearing assets increase the opportunity cost of holding an investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver. The US Dollar (USD), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, revisits the August high of 104.45.

However, the upside trend remains intact due to multiple catalysts. From growing United States (US) political uncertainty to escalating Middle East tensions, every catalyst is acting as a tailwind for the Silver price.

According to the Reuters/Ipsos polls, current Vice President Kamala Harris leads by a slight margin against former President Donald Trump. However, market participants worry that Trump’s victory could result in higher tariffs and lower taxes, which could force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to return to the restrictive policy stance for a period of time.

In the Middle East region, the launch of a rocket salvo by Iran-backed-Hezbollah on Israel’s military base near Tel Aviv exhibits signs that tensions between them will stay afloat. The appeal of precious metals, such as Silver, as a safe haven, given that investors consider them as a hedge against dismal market sentiment.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price slumps after failing to capture the key resistance of $35.00. The white metal strengthened after breaking above the horizontal resistance plotted from the May 21 high of $32.50 on a daily timeframe, which will act as a support for now. Upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near $32.15 signal more upside ahead.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates above 60.00, points to an active bullish momentum.

Silver daily chart