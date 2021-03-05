Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD set to refresh yearly low, $25.00 tests the bears

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Silver fades bounce off five-week low while staying below 100-day SMA.
  • Sustained break of three-month-old support line, bearish MACD also favor sellers.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level offers a breathing space during the drop to 200-day SMA.

Silver prices remain heavy near late January lows, currently down 0.23% around $25.30, during Friday’s Asian session. The white metal dropped the fresh bottom in multiple days after breaking an ascending trend line from November 30 the previous day.

The bearish bias also gains support from the metal’s failure to recover from recent lows while staying below 100-day SMA amid bearish MACD.

Hence, silver sellers are en route 200-day SMA level of $24.15. Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 2020 to February 2021 upside, at $25.00, offers immediate support to the quote.

It’s worth mentioning that there are multiple supports around $23.60 for the commodity to break below $24.15 while targeting lows marked during late-2020 near $21.90.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of 100-day SMA, at $25.43 now, needs validation from 50% of Fibonacci retracement and previous support line, respectively around $26.00 and $26.30, before recalling the silver buyers.

Following that, $26.90, the $27.00 threshold and February 23 top near $28.33 will add to the upside filters.

Silver daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 25.34
Today Daily Change -0.02
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 25.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 27.08
Daily SMA50 26.5
Daily SMA100 25.42
Daily SMA200 24.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 26.31
Previous Daily Low 25.06
Previous Weekly High 28.33
Previous Weekly Low 26.14
Previous Monthly High 30.07
Previous Monthly Low 25.9
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 25.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 25.83
Daily Pivot Point S1 24.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 24.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 23.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 26.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 26.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Risks further downside despite holding 0.7700 after Powell-led losses

AUD/USD: Risks further downside despite holding 0.7700 after Powell-led losses

AUD/USD remains pressured near weekly low, drops for third consecutive day. Treasury yields soared even as Powell tried to ignore bond bears. Italy blocks AstraZeneca’s Aussie vaccine supply, NFP in focus.

AUD/USD News

Gold bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold consolidates recent losses near multi-day low, marked before a few hours, while taking rounds to $1,700 amid the initial Asian session on Friday. All eyes on US NFP, stimulus updates amid a light calendar in Asia.

Gold News

EUR/USD eyeing support at the February 1.1950 lows

EUR/USD eyeing support at the February 1.1950 lows

EUR/USD slipped about 100 pips on Thursday following remarks from Fed Chair Powell. Technicians point to the February low at 1.1950 as the next key area of support. A break below this level could open the door to an extended move.

EUR/USD News

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures