AUD/JPY is testing an hourly resistance zone following a correction of the bearish impulse, a retracement significant enough for where bears will be interested in selling at a discount.

The price is to be monitored on a 15-min time frame and managed with a stop loss from entry for a 1:3 risk to reward ratio.

1HR chart

15-min chart

Update: Stopped out on the first attempt

Depending on your broke, the first attempts to short the correction could have been stopped out.

According to FXStreet feed, the level was not hit and the high has only been 77.163:

However, taking a worst-case scenario...

The price action can now be monitored from a 15-min perspective for further short setups so long as conditions are met according to the strategy's rules.

It should be noted that the win-rate and the minimum of a 1:2 risk to reward ratio of the strategy cater for breakeven results as well as losses.

Update:

The 15-min chart is being monitored for a deeper retracement to the 38.2% Fibonacci and prior bullish close within the bearish impulse.

A rejection could give rise to the renewed bearish environment from which another setup could be applied.