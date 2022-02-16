Roblox (RBLX) Stock News and Forecast: Is the metaverse over?

- RBLX spiked dropped some 24% on Wednesday.
- Q4 results missed on EPS, revenue and users.
- Revenue is up 88% YoY.
Roblox (RBLX) was down as much as 23% in Wednesday's premarket to $55.50 after the DIY videogame platform for kids reported underwhelming quarterly earnings. It then opened near there and fell even lower to a session low of $54.55.
Roblox Stock News: a miss, a miss and another miss
Roblox, a star of the metaverse, reported not so good Q4 results late Tuesday. The company did $-0.25 in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) on $568 million in revenue compared to consensus estimates of $-0.11 EPS on $604 million in revenue. It did not seem to matter that Roblox increased revenue by some 83% YoY. The market and analysts focused more on the 49.5 million daily active users that fell short of the 50.1 million expected. The company also missed on total hours of user engagement.
To answer the question in the title: no, the metaverse is obviously not over. Observers are staring at Facebook parent Meta Platforms' recent plummet in unison with that of Roblox and wondering what happened to 2021's metaverse euphoria. The truth is closer to the fact that neither of these companies are yet metaverse companies. They are both still mainly in the traditional digital space with an eye toward their independent metaverse futures.
Roblox, for its part, is still growing at an extraordinary pace, just not the pace that Wall Street expected. As the pandemic recedes in importance, children are mostly returning to school and outside activities. Hence, investors need to expect a more measured growth rate going forward.
RBLX key statistics
|Market Cap
|$29 billion
|Price/Earnings
|15
|Price/Sales
|18
|Price/Book
|71
|Enterprise Value
|$27 billion
|Operating Margin
|-21%
|Profit Margin
|
-25%
|52-week high
|$141.60
|52-week low
|$53.63
|Short Interest
|7%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $106.15
Roblox Stock Forecast: a return to all-time low
The turnaround narrative for Roblox stock is now over. It looked from the past two weeks that the 9-day moving average's crossover of the 21-day was imminent, but after collapsing by more than a fifth in one session the downtrend should continue.
RBLX's prospects have diminished to such an extent that $60.50, which served as support in its first months as a public company, is now likely to act as resistance on the stock's way up. Of course, even mentioning resistance is giving the stock too much leeway.
Support is what any trader is searching for with this one. RBLX is down below its IPO price now, however, so the January 28 low of $53.63 is now the only anchor. Expect RBLX stock to at least sink to this level once again if not lower. The stock is near its 52-week low, but that low only came two weeks ago. If RBLX drops below this all-time low, there is really no certainty where it discovers support.
RBLX came within striking distance of the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $74.39 this past week. It is this level that will signal that the stock's misery is over. Until then, the prospects for Roblox looks dreary.
RBLX 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance as demand for the dollar gives up
The EUR/USD pair is approaching daily highs at 1.1395 ahead of the US FOMC Meeting Minutes. The greenback is down despite a souring market mood, which pushed Wall Street sharply lower, and upbeat US Retail Sales figures.
GBP/USD ticks higher, remains within familiar levels
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.3550 on Wednesday, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. UK inflation jumped to 5.5% YoY in December, reviving speculation of a BOE hike.
Gold resuming the advance ahead of FOMC Minutes
Spot gold trades with gains around $1,863, recovering amid a souring market’s mood. A pinch of optimism could be seen during European trading hours, but it ended up fading after Wall Street’s opening.
Litecoin price set to break the downtrend as relief rally sweeps markets
LTC set to continue on the wings of the relief rally after some positive signals out of Moscow. Expect the relief rally to continue over into the end of the week, with around 11% of gains on the table.
Lucid Group Inc extends rebound from two-week lows amid upbeat mood
NASDAQ: LCID added another 5.21% on Tuesday, extending the previous rebound from two-week lows of $25.68. Despite, the upbeat momentum, LCID stock price fell short of the $29 mark.