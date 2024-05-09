- Bitcoin price has retraced to $61K range, nearly 15% below its $73,777 all-time high recorded on March 14.
- After its ATH, BTC dipped 20%, marking deepest correction on a closing basis since FTX lows in November 2022.
- Amid a resilient macro uptrend, Bitcoin price consolidates in a falling wedge pattern.
- Former President Donald Trump says, "Biden doesn't even know what" crypto is, urging America’s pro-crypto community to vote for him.
Bitcoin (BTC) price is recording lower highs since the mid-March peak, as part of a vertical chop. However, despite the correction, analysts support that the uptrend resilience remains intact.
Also Read: Bitcoin price drops, but holders with 100 to 1000 BTC continue to buy up
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin uptrend resilience remains intact
Since its all-time high on March 14 at $73,777, Bitcoin price has been unable to reclaim this level, with the price action thereafter characterized by lower highs. The lowest this dump has gone is a 23% fall to the May 2 intraday low after BTC bottomed out at $56,911.
Currently, Bitcoin price is about 20% below its all-time high, with Glassnode analysts observing that this “is the deepest correction on a closing basis since the FTX lows in [November] 2022.” Nevertheless, the big picture outlook for BTC remains bullish, with the “macro uptrend still passing as one of the most resilient in history, with comparatively shallow corrections thus far,” Glassnode notes.
Measured from the $73k ATH, #Bitcoin prices corrected by -20.3%, which is the deepest correction on a closing basis since the FTX lows in Nov-2022.— glassnode (@glassnode) May 9, 2024
That said, this macro uptrend still appears to be one of the more resilient in history, with comparatively shallow corrections… pic.twitter.com/8WvCOGBV2R
Specifically, despite short-term fluctuations or market pressures, the overall long-term trend of increasing prices for Bitcoin remains intact. This resilience indicates that there is strong ongoing demand for Bitcoin and confidence in its future value. Investors are willing to hold onto their positions even during periods of volatility. It suggests that the market sees potential for continued growth in the value of Bitcoin over time.
Meanwhile, as US presidential election campaigns continue to heat up, former President Donald Trump is now pivoting on crypto and digital assets to attract voters from this burgeoning sector. In a recent statement, he said, “Biden doesn't even know what" crypto is, urging, “If you're in favor of crypto, you better vote for Trump.”
BREAKING: President Donald Trump says Biden doesn't even know what crypto is and if you support crypto you should vote for Trump.— Donald J. Trump News (@DonaldTNews) May 9, 2024
What's your reaction?pic.twitter.com/12pkV6FxUF
Trump also committed to stopping the hostility toward crypto in the US, embracing the sector and announcing that he is accepting presidential campaign donations in cryptocurrency.
Technical analysis: Bitcoin price action consolidates in a falling wedge
Bitcoin price continues to consolidate within a falling wedge pattern, formed when the price consolidates between two converging trendlines that slope downward. As the price continues to move within this pattern, it usually indicates a temporary pause or retracement in a downtrend.
When the price breaks out above the upper trendline of the falling wedge pattern, it is often seen as a bullish signal. This breakout suggests that buying pressure is building up and that a potential trend reversal or uptrend could follow. Traders may interpret this breakout as a signal to go long or enter a buy position.
This is likely as Bitcoin price is also still holding in the upper section of the Bollinger Bands indicator, holding well above the centerline (a Simple Moving Average), which is trailing the price from below at $56,718. This shows bullish momentum is intact. Volatility is low given the proximity of the price to the SMA.
The immediate support for Bitcoin price is due to the Smooth Moving Average (SMMA) at $61,452. This support level holding adds to the upside potential for BTC.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also managed a series of higher lows on the weekly time frame, which adds credence to the supposition that the macro uptrend remains very much intact.
As explained in a previous FXStreet publication, the profit target for the falling wedge pattern is a 20% move above breakout point to the area near $71,116. In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could extend to take back the $73,777 peak.
BTC/USDT 1-week chart
On the other hand, enhanced seller momentum could see the downtrend extend. A move below the centerline of the Bollinger indicator at $56,719 would encourage sell orders. The next logical target would be a retest of the previous liquidity pool below $60,660.
However, for the bullish thesis to be invalidated, the bears must shove BTC to break and close below 52,654 on the weekly time frame. This could see Bitcoin price provide another buying opportunity around the $50,000 psychological level.
Crypto ETF FAQs
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Bonk: Report shows nearly 140 new meme token debuts
April recorded the addition of 138 new meme coins to CoinMarketCap. The actual number could be even higher as analyst Crypto Koryo notes that CoinMarketCap reportedly lists only 10% of all tokens.
XRP close to support at $0.50 as traders digest SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit proceedings
XRP is ranging below $0.53 on Thursday as investors continue to digest the recent developments in the legal battle between Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Fetch.ai Price Forecast: FET unlikely to recover, more downside possible Premium
Fetch.ai price performance in the first quarter was nothing short of magical. The market value of FET rose by 587% between February 5 and March 28, a climb that is now facing exhaustion and could lead to further downside moves.
Solana meme coins TREMP, BODEN rise after Donald Trump’s pro-crypto stance
A Solana-based meme coin Doland Tremp posted over 100% gains on Thursday, before pulling back to $0.6750. The price rally likely occurred after former US President Trump asked pro-crypto voters to vote for him and said his presidential campaign will accept crypto donations.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.