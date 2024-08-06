RBA’s Bullock: Board judges level of cash rate appropriate

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is speaking at a press conference following the central bank's August monetary policy decision announced on Tuesday.

Bullock is responding to questions from the media, as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year.

At its August policy meeting, the RBA maintained the key interest rate at 4.35% for the sixth consecutive meeting.

Key quotes

Board judges level of cash rate appropriate. Still risk inflation takes too long to return to target. Progress on inflation has been slow for a year now. Need to stay on course with inflation. Board discussed market volatility, will be keeping an eye on this. Interest rates might need to stay high for longer. Also risks on the downside, high degree of uncertainty. Near-term cut in rates does not align with board's thinking. Board did consider rate rise. A rate cut is not on the agenda in the near term. Ready to raise rates if needed. Need to have caution and calm on market volatility. Market is pricing in rate cuts too soon. Market pricing of cuts for next six months does not align with the board. Telling markets they a bit ahead of themselves. Do not see a recession ahead. Market volatility seen as an overreaction. Expected drop in CPI inflation might impact on inflation expectations. But people understand that we are focussed on core inflation. Lagged effects of interest rate changes are still around 18 months.

Market reaction

AUD/USD is extending gains, underpinned by the above comments, up 0.45% on the day at 0.6524, as of writing.