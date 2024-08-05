Interest rate in Australia is expected to remain unchanged in August.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speech could shed light on the Board's path.

The Australian Dollar under pressure ahead of the verdict.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, August 6. The central bank is expected to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 4.35% amid stubbornly high inflation. Following the announcement, Governor Michele Bullock will hold a press conference in which she will likely explain the reasons behind the decision and, luckily, offer some hints on what policymakers may do next.

Ahead of the announcement, the Australian Dollar (AUD) is under strong selling pressure amid risk-aversion. Financial markets are all about central banks these days, with mounting hopes the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin loosening monetary policy as soon as September. Even further, market participants are pricing in the US central bank kicking off the new cycle by cutting interest rates by 50 basis points (bps).

Reserve Bank of Australia expected to extend the pause, but what’s next?

But fears are not just because of the Fed. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is also in the eye of the storm these days as policymakers have finally moved into a more aggressive tightening. The BoJ decided to raise the near-term rate target by 15 bps to 0.15%-0.25% when it met last week, also announcing they would reduce their monthly bond buying by around ¥400 billion each quarter. The decision came after the Japanese Yen (JPY) plummeted to multi-year lows against the US Dollar and was clearly a decision to support the local currency rather than a measure related to inflation.

Back to the RBA, policymakers will likely discuss either holding or hiking, with a rate cut out of the table. When the Board met last June, it noted that the case for a rate rise “could be further strengthened” if supply in the economy was “likely to be more constrained than had been assumed,” and moreover, considering “productivity growth remained very weak.”

Australia reported inflation data last week, and the news were far from good. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 1.0% in the second quarter of the year and 3.8% over the twelve months to the June 2024 quarter. The latter came in line with the market expectations but higher than the 3.6% posted in the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI, the central bank’s favorite inflation gauge, rose 0.8% QoQ and at an annualized pace of 3.9% in the three months to June, slightly below expected. Finally, the Monthly CPI rose by 3.8% YoY in June, below the previous 4% but still above the RBA’s goal of 2% - 3%.

Australian inflation is not at a point to trigger a rate hike, but given the latest data, the odds for a rate cut are pretty much null.

How will the RBA interest rate decision impact AUD/USD?

Ahead of the announcement, market players are anticipating a “hawkish hold.” Policymakers will likely keep the OCR at 4.35% for a sixth straight meeting on Tuesday and refrain from discussing rate cuts but instead maintain the focus on persistent inflationary pressures and leave the door open for a potential hike.

Governor Michele Bullock and co will probably reiterate that they need to be confident that price growth is moving sustainably back to the central bank’s inflation goal and that, in such a scenario, they are not ruling anything in or out.

If that’s the case, the AUD could find some near-term strength, although it should be short-lived, given the risk-averse environment and the decision matching expectations. A dovish stance, however, will come as a big surprise and could trigger a massive Aussie sell-off.

The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6450 ahead of the event and after plummeting to 0.6347 at the beginning of the week amid mounting tensions in the Middle East and central banks’ imbalances.

Valeria Bednarik, FXStreet's Chief Analyst, says, “The AUD/USD pair is extremely oversold, yet there are no technical signs of downward exhaustion. However, the accumulative 350 pips slump and the expected hawkish hold from the RBA could help the pair correct higher. The immediate resistance level is the 0.6500 - 0.6520 price zone, with gains beyond the latter unlikely unless a hawkish surprise. In such a scenario, AUD/USD could surge towards 0.6570.”

Bednarik adds: “A break through the 0.6400 mark should lead to a retest of the aforementioned low at 0.6347, moreover if risk aversion continues to dominate financial boards ahead of the announcement. A test of the 0.6300 mark is on the cards, should the latter give up.”

RBA FAQs What is the Reserve Bank of Australia and how does it influence the Australian Dollar? The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for Australia. Decisions are made by a board of governors at 11 meetings a year and ad hoc emergency meetings as required. The RBA’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means an inflation rate of 2-3%, but also “..to contribute to the stability of the currency, full employment, and the economic prosperity and welfare of the Australian people.” Its main tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will strengthen the Australian Dollar (AUD) and vice versa. Other RBA tools include quantitative easing and tightening. How does inflation data impact the value of the Australian Dollar? While inflation had always traditionally been thought of as a negative factor for currencies since it lowers the value of money in general, the opposite has actually been the case in modern times with the relaxation of cross-border capital controls. Moderately higher inflation now tends to lead central banks to put up their interest rates, which in turn has the effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors seeking a lucrative place to keep their money. This increases demand for the local currency, which in the case of Australia is the Aussie Dollar. How does economic data influence the value of the Australian Dollar? Macroeconomic data gauges the health of an economy and can have an impact on the value of its currency. Investors prefer to invest their capital in economies that are safe and growing rather than precarious and shrinking. Greater capital inflows increase the aggregate demand and value of the domestic currency. Classic indicators, such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can influence AUD. A strong economy may encourage the Reserve Bank of Australia to put up interest rates, also supporting AUD. What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar? Quantitative Easing (QE) is a tool used in extreme situations when lowering interest rates is not enough to restore the flow of credit in the economy. QE is the process by which the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) prints Australian Dollars (AUD) for the purpose of buying assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from financial institutions, thereby providing them with much-needed liquidity. QE usually results in a weaker AUD. What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Australian Dollar? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the RBA stops buying more assets, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It would be positive (or bullish) for the Australian Dollar.