RBA’s Bullock: Believe rates need to stay restrictive for time being

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock is speaking at the press conference, following the announcement of the November monetary policy decision on Tuesday.

Bullock is responding to questions from the media, as part of a new reporting format for the central bank starting this year.

The RBA maintained the benchmark interest rate at 4.35% for the eighth straight meeting earlier this Tuesday.

Key quotes

Labor market remains tight. Wage growth continue to ease. Policy settings are restrictive. Believe rates need to stay restrictive for time being. Think there are still risks on upside for inflation. Rises of 0.8% in core inflation would not take us back into the band. Have right settings at moment. If economy turns down more than expected, will be ready to act. Need to be convinced core inflation heading back into band. It does not necessarily mean inflation needs to be back in the band before we start acting. Discussion today was similar to the September meeting. The conversation was more centered around "what we needed to see to change our mind" on policy. Want to preserve strong labor market. Current cash rate path priced by market is as good as any. Risks are fairly balanced on inflation, policy. Housing consumption, slow productivity are two risks. But we are prepared to move if the data suggests to do so. We can't ignore risks from overseas developments but our main focus is on the domestic front.

developing story ...

Market reaction

AUD/USD is holding gains near 0.6600 on the above comments, up 0.11% on the day, as of writing.