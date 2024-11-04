- Australia’s benchmark interest rate is set to stay unchanged at 4.35% in November.
- The focus remains on Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock’s comments and updated economic forecasts.
- The Australian Dollar could wilt if RBA Governor Bullock ramps up bets for a December rate cut.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to sit tight yet again on its monetary policy, extending the pause into the eighth straight meeting on Tuesday.
The RBA is set to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 4.35% after its November policy meeting. The decision will be announced at 03:30 GMT, followed by Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference at 04:30 GMT.
Reserve Bank of Australia to stand pat again
With a no-rate change decision fully priced in this month, the market’s attention will be on the RBA’s updated economic forecasts and Governor Michele Bullock’s press conference for fresh hints on the timings of the central bank’s first interest rate cut since its post-covid tightening cycle.
Sticky underlying inflation and tight labor market conditions continue to back the case for a cautious stance by the Australian central bank.
The RBA’s preferred inflation gauge, the annual Trimmed Mean Consumer Price Index (CPI), slowed to 3.5% from 4.0% in the third quarter but stayed above the Bank’s 2%-3% target. The service-sector inflation also remained elevated.
Additionally, the RBA’s annual report, published on October 25, reiterated that inflation would not be sustainable within the 2%-3% target for ‘another year or two’.
Meanwhile, the Australian economy added 64,100 jobs in September, beating the estimated net gain of 25,000 jobs. Of the new jobs created in September, 51,600 were full-time roles. The Unemployment Rate stood unchanged at 4.1% in September, against the forecast of an increase to 4.2%.
These data points potentially rule out any policy change this week and for the rest of this year. Markets are currently pricing in less than 20% probability of a Christmas rate cut by 25 bps, according to BBH analysts.
Previewing the RBA policy decision, analysts at TD Securities (TDS) said: “The RBA is unlikely to debate the case for hiking but we don't believe the forecasts to reveal the Bank is considering cuts over coming months either. For now, we stick to May 2025 as the first RBA cut.”
How will the RBA interest rate decision impact AUD/USD?
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is moving away from its lowest level in two months against the US Dollar (USD) in the lead-up to the RBA announcements. Will the central bank provide extra legs to the AUD/USD recovery?
The ongoing upswing could continue if the RBA repeats that “the Board is not ruling anything in or out,’ while acknowledging upside risks to inflation. Thus, the Bank’s prudent approach is expected to drive AUD/USD back toward 0.6700.
Conversely, the pair could witness a sharp sell-off toward 0.6500 in case RBA Governor Michele Bullock says in her post-meeting press conference that the Board discussed cutting rates as an option at the meeting.
Dhwani Mehta, Asian Session Lead Analyst at FXStreet, notes key technicals for trading AUD/USD on the policy outcome. “AUD/USD has come up for air, testing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) ahead of the RBA decision. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rebounds sharply but remains below the 50 level, currently near 41, keeping sellers hopeful.”
“Buyers need acceptance above the 200-day SMA at 0.6629 for a sustained recovery. The next topside barriers are seen at the 0.6700 threshold and the 50-day SMA at 0.6730. On the flip side, a renewed decline could test the two-month low of 0.6537, below which the 0.6500 level will offer some respite to buyers. Further south, the August 6 low of 0.6472 will come into play,” Dhwani adds.
Australian Dollar PRICE Last 7 days
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.97%
|-0.03%
|-0.91%
|0.17%
|0.25%
|-0.04%
|-0.54%
|EUR
|0.97%
|1.06%
|0.00%
|1.15%
|1.31%
|0.92%
|0.46%
|GBP
|0.03%
|-1.06%
|-0.24%
|0.21%
|0.30%
|-0.05%
|-0.38%
|JPY
|0.91%
|0.00%
|0.24%
|1.17%
|0.53%
|0.13%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|-1.15%
|-0.21%
|-1.17%
|0.03%
|-0.29%
|-0.70%
|AUD
|-0.25%
|-1.31%
|-0.30%
|-0.53%
|-0.03%
|-0.41%
|-0.86%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.92%
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|0.29%
|0.41%
|-0.51%
|CHF
|0.54%
|-0.46%
|0.38%
|0.11%
|0.70%
|0.86%
|0.51%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks at the RBA for near-term direction
AUD/USD resumed its rebound and briefly surpassed the 0.6600 barrier on the back of the renewed and marked resurgence of the downward bias in the US Dollar. Investors, in the meantime, expect the RBA to keep its rates unchanged on Tuesday.
EUR/USD: Price action hinges on the US election and the Fed
EUR/USD managed to trespass the key 1.0900 hurdle and print new highs following the Greenback’s offered stance as investors warmed up for the US election and the FOMC event later in the week.
Gold trades around $2,730
Gold price is on the defensive below $2,750 in European trading on Monday, erasing the early gains. The downside, however, appears elusive amid the US presidential election risks and the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH struggles below $2,500 amid State of Michigan pension fund investment in ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) is trading near $2,420, down about 1% on Monday, but could bounce off a key descending trendline close to the $2,258 historically high demand zone.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.