China’s Premier Li: Confident of meeting this year’s growth target

China's Premier Li Qiang said at an Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday that he is “confident of meeting this year’s growth target.”
Additional comments
Must build a stronger consensus for opening up.
China will upgrade free trade zones.
China will explore free trade and investment agreements with other countries.
China will continue to open telecommunications, internet, healthcare, and other sectors for investment.
China stands ready to work with all sides to enhance coordination and collaboration.
Many positive developments in China's economy indicate a favourable outlook.
China has both fiscal and monetary tools at its disposal.
Optimistic about economic prospects in the coming years.
China can increase counter-cyclical adjustment.
