- The Pound Sterling performs strongly, as Keir Starmer's outright majority win as UK PM has brought stability on the political front.
- Investors expect the BoE to begin reducing interest rates from August.
- The US Dollar will dance to the tunes of US NFP data for June.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits sheer strength against major peers, except the Japanese Yen (JPY), in Friday’s London session. The British currency performs strongly as United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led-Conservative Party suffered a defeat after remaining in power since 2010 from the Keir Starmer-led-Labour Party in parliamentary elections on Thursday.
Investors expect that an absolute majority of the Labour Party has significantly improved the Pound Sterling’s appeal. A political party’s outright majority win is considered favorable for its financial markets, unlike when the Tories were in power.
Also, the Pound Sterling would outperform strongly against currencies from the European Union (EU) and the United States (US), which are expected to face pressure due to political uncertainty.
On the monetary policy front, investors expect the Bank of England (BoE) to start cutting interest rates from the August meeting. The next trigger for the Pound Sterling will be the monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and factory data for May, which will be published on Thursday, July 11.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling gains further against the US Dollar
- The Pound Sterling extends its upside to near 1.2780 against the US Dollar (USD) in Friday’s European session. The GBP/USD pair posts a fresh three-week high and is expected to rally further towards the round-level resistance of 1.2800 amid sheer sell-off in the US Dollar.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, slides further to near the crucial support of 105.00. The US Dollar’s appeal becomes vulnerable as the confidence of investors in the Federal Reserve (Fed) to begin reducing interest rates from the September meeting has increased.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds futures pricing data shows that the probability of rate cuts in September has improved to 74.4% from 64% recorded a week ago. The data also shows that the Fed will deliver subsequent rate cuts in November or December.
- In Friday’s session, investors will focus on the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The official labor market data will significantly influence market speculation about Fed rate cuts in September.
- The NFP report is expected to show that employers added 190K payrolls, significantly lower than the prior release of 272K. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have remained steady at 4%. Investors will also pay attention to the Average Hourly Earnings data, which gauges wage growth momentum. Annual Average Hourly Earnings are forecasted to have decelerated to 3.9% from 4.1% in May. On a monthly basis, the wage growth measure is estimated to have risen at a slower pace of 0.3% from the prior month of 0.4%.
- Stronger-than-expected wage growth and payrolls data would weaken expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates in September, while weak numbers will boost them.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling approaches 1.2800
The Pound Sterling posts a fresh three-week high slightly below 1.2800 against the US Dollar. The GBP/USD pair strengthens after breaking above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2670, plotted from the March 8 high of 1.2900 to the April 22 low at 1.2300. The Cable has now reached the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2770.
The pair rises above the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near 1.2695 and 1.2675, respectively, suggesting that the near-term outlook is bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) rises above 60.00. A sustained move above this level would shift momentum towards the upside.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0800 ahead of US payrolls
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday. The pair extends its week-long winning streak amid a broad US Dollar weakness and an upbeat market mood. The further upside hinges on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 after a landslide Labour victory
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2800 in the European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling is underpinned by the landslide Labour Party victory in the UK general election while the US Dollar awaits the Nonfarm Payrolls data for fresh directives.
Gold continues positive run as investors foresee lower interest rates
Gold rises on Friday, continuing its run of positive days as investors become increasingly optimistic the Fed will lower interest rates sooner than previously thought, and the US Dollar softens, adding a lift to Gold which is predominantly bought and sold in Dollars.
Bitcoin falls below $56,000 level
BTC breached the weekly support level of $58,375 on Thursday; as of Friday, it is trading 2.8% lower at $55,314. ETH and XRP have dropped below crucial support thresholds.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast to grow by 190K in June as Fed ponders rate-cut timing
With US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Sintra appearance out of the way, all eyes now remain on top-tier Nonfarm Payrolls data for June, due on Friday at 12:30 GMT.