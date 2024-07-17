Pound Sterling strengthens as stubborn UK inflation dampens BoE rate-cut bets for August

- The Pound Sterling flexes muscles against its major peers as the UK CPI report for June turned out sticky.
- UK service inflation, a key metric for BoE policymakers for decision-making on interest rates, rose steadily to 5.7%.
- Better-than-expected US Retail Sales report for June failed to impact firm Fed rate-cut bets.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) exhibits strength in Wednesday’s London session as the United Kingdom (UK) Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported stubborn Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June.
The CPI report showed that annual headline and core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy items, rose steadily to 2.0% and 3.5%, respectively. Inflation in the service sector, which has remained a key factor in refraining Bank of England (BoE) policymakers from favoring a move to policy normalization, has remained sticky at 5.7%. On month, the headline inflation rose at a slower pace of 0.1%, as expected, from May’s reading of 0.3%.
BoE officials will likely hesitate to support the unwinding of the restrictive monetary policy stance due to sticky price pressures. Policymakers have been showing concerns about stubborn inflationary pressures in the service sector.
A stubborn UK CPI report would also diminish market speculation that the BoE will start reducing interest rates from the August meeting.
The next trigger for the Pound Sterling will be the employment data for the three-months ending in May. Economists expect the ILO Unemployment Rate to remain steady at 4.4%. The Average Earnings data, both Including and Excluding bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, is expected to have decelerated to 5.7%. Signs of easing wage growth momentum would be favorable for market expectations of BoE rate cuts.
Daily digest market movers: Pound Sterling grips gains against US Dollar, UK employment in focus
- The Pound Sterling holds strength against the US Dollar (USD) near the psychological resistance of 1.3000. The US Dollar remains on the back foot even though the United States (US) Census Bureau reported better-than-expected Retail Sales data for June on Tuesday.
- Monthly Retail Sales remained unchanged, as expected, as higher receipts for core goods offset weak demand for automobiles. Also, May’s reading was revised higher to 0.3% from 0.1%. The Retail Sales data has slightly improved the economic outlook but cannot weigh on firm market speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting.
- According to the CME FedWatch tool, 30-day Federal Funds futures pricing data shows that an interest rate cut in September is a done deal. The tool also shows that traders have priced in two or three rate cuts this year against one forecasted by Fed officials in the latest dot plot.
- Higher expectations for Fed rate cuts in September were boosted by the softer-than-expected CPI report for June, which signaled that the disinflation process resumed in the second quarter after stalling in the first one. Also, easing labor market conditions fuelled rate-cut prospects.
Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling gathers strength to break above 1.3000
The Pound Sterling clings to gains near 1.3000 against the US Dollar. The near-term outlook of the GBP/USD pair has strengthened as it holds the key support of the March 8 high near 1.2900, which used to be a resistance. The major is expected to extend its upside towards a two-year high near 1.3140.
All short-to-long-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) are sloping higher, suggesting a strong bullish trend.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) jumps to near 70.00 for the first time in more than a year, indicating a strong momentum towards the upside.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 amid fresh USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900 in Wednesday's European trading. The US Dollar resumes the downside amid heightened September Fed rate cut bets, lending support to the pair. The focus remains on the mid-tier US data and Fedspeak
GBP/USD stays below 1.3000 after UK CPI data
GBP/USD trades below 1.3000 in the European session on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that annual CPI inflation held steady at 2% in June. This reading came in line with the market expectation and limited Pound Sterling's upside.
Gold price retreats from all-time high amid profit-taking, potential downside seems limited
Gold price (XAU/USD) trims gains after touching a fresh record peak, around the $2,482-2,483 region during the Asian session on Wednesday and currently trades near the lower end of its daily range.
Bitcoin surpasses $65,000 mark
Bitcoin closes above the daily resistance level of $64,900, with Ethereum and Ripple subsequently breaking through their resistance levels, indicating an emerging bullish trend.
ECB could disappoint expectations for a dovish shift
ECB meets but all eyes remain on the US The ECB is preparing for the last meeting before the summer lull with developments elsewhere making President Lagarde’s job even more challenging.