Pound Sterling stays in positive territory above 1.2650 in the European session

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could push higher once it clears 1.2670-1.2680
GBP/USD registered strong daily gains on Wednesday and continued to stretch higher early Thursday. The pair stays in positive territory above 1.2650 in the European session and the technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the near term.
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) provided a boost to GBP/USD midweek. Once the pair climbed above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2590, technical buyers took action, allowing the pair to extend its rally. Read more...
Pound Sterling holds strength on improved UK economic outlook, weaker US Dollar
The Pound Sterling (GBP) aims to extend its recovery above the one-week high of 1.2660 in Thursday’s London session. The GBP/USD pair exhibits strength as recent economic indicators in the United Kingdom have shown that the economy is on track to return to growth after falling into a technical recession in the second half of 2023. Meanwhile, a weaker US Dollar due to the poor United States Institute of Supply Management (ISM) Services PMI data for March also boosted the Cable.
The UK’s Manufacturing PMI surprisingly expanded in March after contracting for 20 straight months, driven by robust domestic demand. Strong UK factory data propelled business optimism to its highest level since April 2023, with 58% of manufacturers expecting their production level to increase over the coming 12 months. In addition, British house prices rose 1.6% in March, the highest pace since December 2022, suggesting that the real estate sector is holding up despite historically higher interest rates. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Slight bullish bias above 200-DMA but thin daily cloud is still significant obstacle
Cable extends recovery from 1.2540 double bottom (Apr 1 / 2 lows) and pressuring significant barrier at 1.2674 (daily cloud top / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2893/1.2539), as bulls regained traction after a false break below pivotal 200DMA support (1.2586).
Near-term action is expected to keep slight bullish bias while holding above 200DMA, though sustained break above 1.2674 pivot is needed to confirm fresh bullish signal, after thin daily cloud capped a number of attempts higher. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recedes from daily highs near 1.0900
EUR/USD revisits the 1.0850 region amidst some loss of momentum, as the US session draws to a close on Thursday and market participants shift their attention to the upcoming release of US Non-farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD trims daily gains and returns to 1.2650
The resumption of some buying pressure in the Greenback motivates GBP/USD to give away most of its daily advance and recede to the mid-1.2600s in the latter part of the NA session on Thursday.
Gold peaked beyond $2,300, should correct before a new leg north
Gold stays in a consolidation phase and trades below $2,290 after reaching a new record-high above $2,300 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.3% ahead of Fedspeak, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto market sell-off likely to extend further as BTC tumbles
Bitcoin’s (BTC) descent has caused the crypto market to take a beating. Altcoins’ prices, specifically, are facing the weight of selling pressure and are down by double-digits in the past 24-hours.
The Fed calms markets ahead of Payrolls
The soothing tones of Jerome Powell who spoke at Stanford University on Wednesday, were enough for the markets to breathe a sigh of relief and for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to break their losing streaks so far this month.