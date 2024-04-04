GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could push higher once it clears 1.2670-1.2680

GBP/USD clings to modest gains above 1.2650 in the European session.

Buyers could remain interested in case the pair stabilizes above 1.2670-1.2680.

Improving risk mood could make it difficult for the USD to find demand.

GBP/USD registered strong daily gains on Wednesday and continued to stretch higher early Thursday. The pair stays in positive territory above 1.2650 in the European session and the technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the near term.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.61% -0.23% -0.16% -1.09% 0.24% -0.90% 0.49% EUR 0.61% 0.39% 0.47% -0.47% 0.85% -0.29% 1.10% GBP 0.22% -0.39% 0.07% -0.86% 0.45% -0.67% 0.71% CAD 0.16% -0.45% -0.06% -0.94% 0.37% -0.76% 0.64% AUD 1.07% 0.46% 0.88% 0.91% 1.30% 0.17% 1.55% JPY -0.24% -0.82% -0.46% -0.38% -1.29% -1.13% 0.26% NZD 0.89% 0.28% 0.67% 0.76% -0.17% 1.12% 1.39% CHF -0.48% -1.11% -0.71% -0.64% -1.58% -0.26% -1.39% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) provided a boost to GBP/USD midweek. Once the pair climbed above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2590, technical buyers took action, allowing the pair to extend its rally.

Meanwhile, the data from the US showed that the economic activity in the service sector expanded at a softening pace in March, with the ISM Services PMI declining to 51.4 from 52.6 in February. Moreover, the Prices Paid Index fell to 53.4 from 58.6 in the same period, showing a pullback in the sector's input inflation.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.3% and 0.45% on the day. In case risk flows dominate the action in the second half of the day, the USD could have a hard time finding demand.

The US economic calendar will offer weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for March, however, investors could refrain from taking large positions based on this data alone.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 50-day SMA, the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend and the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart form immediate resistance at 1.2670-1.2680. In case GBP/USD rises above that level and starts using it as support, 1.2710 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as next resistance levels.

On the downside, the 100-day SMA aligns as first support at 1.2660. If GBP/USD drops below that level, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.2620 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) could be seen as next support before 1.2590 (200-day SMA).