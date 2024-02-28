Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades in a narrow range below 1.2700, US GDP data looms

GBP/USD trades in a narrow range below 1.2700, US GDP data looms

The GBP/USD pair trades in a tight range below the 1.2700 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US GDP growth number for the fourth quarter will be due later in the day ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE)’s Catherine Mann speech. The major pair currently trades near 1.2685, up 0.03% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2667
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.2681
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.263
Daily SMA50 1.2676
Daily SMA100 1.2541
Daily SMA200 1.2572
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2697
Previous Daily Low 1.266
Previous Weekly High 1.271
Previous Weekly Low 1.2579
Previous Monthly High 1.2786
Previous Monthly Low 1.2597
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2674
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2683
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2662
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2643
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2625
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2735

 

 

GBP/USD middles just below 1.2700 ceiling, markets await US GDP, PCE inflation

GBP/USD cycled around 1.2680 on Tuesday as markets look for a fresh push from the Federal Reserve (Fed) with investors steadily pushing away from elevated rate cut bets. US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation numbers are due this week. Read More...

Pound Sterling confines in a tight range as focus shifts to US economic data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is stuck in a narrow range in Tuesday’s session as investors seek fresh economic triggers that could provide insights into the timing of rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE).  The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the upside seems restricted as rate cuts by the BoE are inevitable, while more correction in the US Dollar has capped the downside. Read More...
 
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

AUD/USD extends losses toward 0.6500 after softer Australian CPI data

AUD/USD is extending losses toward 0.6500  in Asian trading on Wednesday. The Aussie pair is undermined by softer-than-expected Australian monthly CPI inflation data, which fans RBA rate cuts bets. Meanwhile, the US Dollar is building on its recovery amid cautious markets. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD grinds lower toward 1.0800 as USD extends recovery

EUR/USD is grinding lower toward 1.0800 in early European morning on Wednesday. The extended recovery in the US Dollar amid a deterioration in risk sentiment is weighing on the pair, as the focus shifts to a data-packed day ahead. 

EUR/USD News

Gold price remains confined in a range as traders await US inflation data on Thursday

Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher during the Asian session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's modest pullback from the $2,040-$2,042 resistance. 

Gold News

Bitcoin price extends gains as capital inflows near all-time highs

Bitcoin (BTC) price remains northbound, a status that was invigorated by Monday reports on MicroStrategy and BlackRock. With growing optimism in the market, the risk appetite for investors is also proving elastic. 

Twiddling thumbs ahead of a US data barrage

Traders are keenly aware that the recent components of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) have influenced the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), and it is unlikely that they will receive an inflation print below the Federal Reserve's target rate.

