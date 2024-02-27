GBP/USD trades in a narrow range below 1.2700, US GDP data looms

- GBP/USD trades sideways around 1.2685 on the consolidation of USD.
- The US January Durable Goods Orders arrived at 6.1% versus -0.3% prior; Consumer Confidence Index came in worse than expected.
- BoE’s Ramsden said inflationary pressures persisted, and he needed more data before adjusting the policy stance.
- Investors await the US GDP Q4 growth numbers and the BoE’s Mann speech on Wednesday.
The GBP/USD pair trades in a tight range below the 1.2700 psychological mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The US GDP growth number for the fourth quarter will be due later in the day ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE)’s Catherine Mann speech. The major pair currently trades near 1.2685, up 0.03% on the day.
On Tuesday, US January Durable Goods Orders fell 6.1% from a 0.3% drop in December, worse than the market estimation of a 4.5% decline. The Goods New Orders ex-defense, a proxy for capital spending, rose +0.1% MoM, in line with expectations. Finally, the US Consumer Confidence Index by the Conference Board came in at 106.7, below the market consensus of 115.0.
Investors bet that the first rate cut will come in the June meeting, down from expectations for a rate cut as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. The US Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) for January will be due on Thursday and might offer some hints about the trajectory of inflation over time. The PCE inflation figure is expected to rise 0.3% MoM in January from 0.2% in December.
On the other hand, the Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Tuesday that inflationary pressures persisted, and he needed more data about how long they were expected to last before changing the BoE's policy stance. The BoE forecasts that inflation will return to its 2% target in the second quarter of 2024 but will subsequently rise to around 2.75% later this year. The financial markets anticipate the UK central bank to begin cutting interest rates in August.
Looking ahead, market players will keep an eye on the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized for the fourth quarter (Q4) and preliminary Goods Trade Balance. Also, the Fed’s Bostic, Collins, Williams, and BoE’s Mann are set to speak later on Wednesday. Traders will take more cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2682
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2685
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2631
|Daily SMA50
|1.2677
|Daily SMA100
|1.2537
|Daily SMA200
|1.2571
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2657
|Previous Weekly High
|1.271
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2786
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2683
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2673
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2638
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2724
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2747
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges higher as traders eye Aussie’s CPI, US GDP
The Australian Dollar pared some of its losses against the US Dollar on Tuesday and finished the session with minimal gains of 0.05%. As the Asian session begins, the AUD/USD trades at 0.6542, at the time of writing, down by 0.02% as investors brace for the release of crucial data.
EUR/USD continues chart churn near 1.0850 through Tuesday
EUR/USD remains strung along the middle near 1.0850 after Tuesday brought little to push the pair in either direction after US Durable Goods Orders declined further than forecast in January. Markets await the latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures from the US on Wednesday.
Gold hovers around $2,030 extending its consolidative phase
Gold price modestly gains but is stuck in a narrow range in Tuesday's mid-North American session, underpinned by the fall in US Treasury bond yields. Consequently, the Greenback (USD) weakens, as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the currency against six other currencies, drops 0.05%.
Bitcoin price eyes $60k as BTC investors’ risk appetite increases
Bitcoin (BTC) price finally showed directional bias on Monday, following reports that the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market was thriving on Monday. With this, optimism has restored in the BTC markets with the next target set for $60,000.
Could RBNZ surprise the markets?
Despite a number of financial releases due out this week being quite interesting, on a monetary level, RBNZ’s interest rate decision caught our attention. In contrast to other central banks, the market’s expectations for RBNZ to ease its monetary policy tend to be rather low.